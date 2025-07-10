Broke into the office with a knife and smashed furniture: in Zaporizhzhia, a man attacked a doctor

$41.770.07
48.840.21
ukenru
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
04:18 PM • 14619 views
Coalition of the willing will get headquarters in Paris, and a coordination group will be formed in Kyiv - media
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 87438 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM • 101175 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
July 10, 01:33 PM • 54504 views
Ukraine attracted 10 billion euros: Zelenskyy announced that 200 agreements were signed at the Recovery Conference
Exclusive
July 10, 01:06 PM • 52112 views
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
July 10, 11:35 AM • 40291 views
Civilian casualties in Ukraine reached a three-year high in June: UN Human Rights Mission
July 10, 10:35 AM • 79706 views
EU launches a new fund for Ukraine's reconstruction and announced the possibility of attracting up to €10 billion
July 10, 09:06 AM • 27792 views
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
July 10, 05:46 AM • 31506 views
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
July 10, 05:30 AM • 106847 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
3.8m/s
67%
744mm
Popular news
Britain announced a major defense deal with Ukraine: includes over 5,000 air defense missilesJuly 10, 11:50 AM • 25358 views
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaJuly 10, 12:07 PM • 98668 views
Beijing reacted to the detention of Chinese citizens in Ukraine for attempting to transfer secret data about the Neptune missile systemJuly 10, 02:36 PM • 47093 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchase03:21 PM • 67211 views
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery sale05:43 PM • 18641 views
Publications
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchase03:21 PM • 67219 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 87436 views
No aircraft manufacturing, no full defense: why aviation should be in Defence City
Exclusive
July 10, 01:59 PM • 101175 views
Judicial silence and a salary of 641 thousand hryvnias: what is known about the case of the NBU's chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaJuly 10, 12:07 PM • 98672 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite July 10, 05:30 AM • 106846 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Zelenska
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Rome
Poland
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery sale05:43 PM • 18643 views
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 164684 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 292612 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 470020 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 297372 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Starlink
Signal
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17
Buk air defense system

Broke into the office with a knife and smashed furniture: in Zaporizhzhia, a man attacked a doctor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1170 views

In Zaporizhzhia, a man with a knife broke into a doctor's office, behaved aggressively, smashed furniture, and tried to inflict bodily harm. The assailant has been detained, and the issue of qualifying the crime is being decided.

Broke into the office with a knife and smashed furniture: in Zaporizhzhia, a man attacked a doctor

Today, July 10, in one of Zaporizhzhia's medical facilities, a man with a knife burst into a doctor's office, behaved aggressively, smashed furniture, and tried to inflict bodily harm on him. The man has been detained, and the issue of qualifying the crime is currently being resolved, according to the Main Directorate of the National Police in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as reported by UNN.

... in one of the medical facilities, a patient locked himself in a room with a doctor and threatened him with physical violence. An investigative and operational group, the leadership of the territorial police unit, and employees of the Police Protection Department in Zaporizhzhia Oblast worked at the scene. Law enforcement officers established that the man with a knife burst into the doctor's office, behaved aggressively, smashed furniture, and tried to inflict bodily harm on him 

- the report says.

It is reported that the assailant was detained, and the issue of qualifying the crime and entering information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations is currently being resolved. Investigative actions are ongoing.

Recall

The Security Service of Ukraine reported that a criminal proceeding has been opened regarding the murder of an SBU employee in Kyiv. Measures are being taken to clarify all circumstances.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9