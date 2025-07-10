Broke into the office with a knife and smashed furniture: in Zaporizhzhia, a man attacked a doctor

Today, July 10, in one of Zaporizhzhia's medical facilities, a man with a knife burst into a doctor's office, behaved aggressively, smashed furniture, and tried to inflict bodily harm on him. The man has been detained, and the issue of qualifying the crime is currently being resolved, according to the Main Directorate of the National Police in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as reported by UNN.

... in one of the medical facilities, a patient locked himself in a room with a doctor and threatened him with physical violence. An investigative and operational group, the leadership of the territorial police unit, and employees of the Police Protection Department in Zaporizhzhia Oblast worked at the scene. Law enforcement officers established that the man with a knife burst into the doctor's office, behaved aggressively, smashed furniture, and tried to inflict bodily harm on him - the report says.

It is reported that the assailant was detained, and the issue of qualifying the crime and entering information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations is currently being resolved. Investigative actions are ongoing.

