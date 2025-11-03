Briton faces 11 attempted murder charges after mass stabbing on train

A British man accused of carrying out a mass stabbing on a train on Saturday was charged on Monday with 11 counts of attempted murder, including a separate incident that occurred on the same day at a railway station in east London, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Police said they were also investigating whether there was a connection between these incidents and a stabbing in the suspect's hometown of Peterborough the previous night, as well as two other incidents there.

Eleven people were injured in the mass stabbing on a train bound for London, including a train crew member who was injured while trying to stop the attack and who was still in critical but stable condition in hospital on Monday.

Anthony Williams, 32, appeared in Peterborough Magistrates' Court on Monday and was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on December 1. Prosecutors charged him with 11 counts of attempted murder, one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon.

British Transport Police said ten of the attempted murder charges related to the train attack, while the eleventh related to an incident at a London station.

Police ruled out terrorism and said the suspect acted alone. They said they were investigating whether other incidents involving a man with a knife in Peterborough, a city on the train's route about 100 miles (160 km) north of London, were related.

"British Transport Police retains primacy for the overall investigation, which will include these three incidents," Cambridgeshire Police said in a statement.

Officers were present at the scene of a stabbing of a 14-year-old who sustained minor injuries in Peterborough on Friday evening but were unable to locate the perpetrator, they said. A man also appeared with a knife at a barbershop in the south of the city on Friday evening, and police were called there again on Saturday morning.

Scunthorpe United, a fifth-tier English football team, said their player Jonathan Gjoshe was one of the victims of the attack and remains in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Transport Minister Heidi Alexander said on Monday that the suspect was not known to security services. She declined to comment on whether he was known to mental health services.

Five of the injured were discharged from hospital by late Sunday.

What else is known?

Media also released a video of "a man with a knife who injured 11 people in an attack on a train in Huntingdon, breaking into a barbershop minutes after injuring a 14-year-old boy."

CCTV footage, exclusively obtained by the Daily Mail, allegedly shows the man believed to be Williams entering Ritzy Barbers in Fletton, Peterborough, at 7:14 p.m. on Friday evening – minutes after police were called to the scene of a 14-year-old's stabbing in the city center.

Barbershop staff then called the police about 90 minutes after he left, but Cambridgeshire Police did not send officers, instead asking the shop to upload CCTV footage online.

Cody Green, a 23-year-old barber, told the Daily Mail that the same man returned to the shop at 9:25 a.m. on Saturday, November 1. Police were called again, but by the time they arrived, the man had already left.