British vessel attacked near the Strait of Hormuz, one person injured — UKMTO

A UK vessel was struck by an unknown projectile while exiting the Strait of Hormuz. The attack damaged the engine room and injured one crew member, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reports, according to UNN.

Details

The strike damaged the engine room and injured one crew member. The remaining crew members are currently receiving assistance from the Oman Coast Guard. No impact on the environment has been reported so far. An investigation is underway. Vessels are advised to exercise caution when transiting the strait and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO - the statement said.

Recall

Four crew members of a cargo vessel were killed after an attack in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait in the Red Sea, while a missile strike on a container ship was reported off the coast of Pakistan.