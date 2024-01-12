British Prime Minister Sunak has already arrived in Kyiv

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrived in Ukraine on a working visit today, January 12. He wrote on the social network X that he came with a message of further support for Kyiv, UNN reports.

I am in Ukraine to deliver a simple message. Our support cannot and will not wane. To all Ukrainians, Britain is with you - for as long as it takes - Sunak wrote in the social network X.

Earlier, UNN reported that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak would announce a new aid package for Ukraine in Kyiv. The UK will provide £2.5 billion in military aid to Ukraine in 2024-2025, which is £200 million more than in the previous two years.