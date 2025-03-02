British Prime Minister names three key conditions for peace in Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Keir Starmer outlined three necessary components for achieving lasting peace in Ukraine. These include a strong position of Ukraine, European security guarantees and US support.
According to Keir Starmer, "all three" components are needed to guarantee peace in Ukraine, which include the ability to fight with a "strong Ukraine," elements of European security and support from the United States, UNN reports with reference to BBC.
Details
In an interview with the BBC, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer listed three things he believes are necessary to achieve lasting peace in Ukraine:
1) A "strong Ukraine" capable of fighting if necessary and having a strong negotiating position;
2) European element with security guarantees;
3) US support.
Recall
After a heated argument between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on February 28, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called on the leaders to resume talks.
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come02.03.25, 11:32 • 101906 views