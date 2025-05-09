British intelligence: Russian forces slowed down the pace of territorial gains in April

In April 2025, Russian troops continued to seize Ukrainian territory at a much slower pace than in late 2024. This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense with reference to British intelligence, writes UNN.

Details

As noted in the department, Russian ground forces most likely seized approximately 200 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory in April 2025, which is an average of approximately 6 square kilometers per day. Analysts note that this is a slight increase compared to the approximately 150 square kilometers captured by Russian troops in March of this year, which was the lowest figure since June 2024.

The report states that during April, the Russian Armed Forces achieved tactical successes around Pokrovsk, a key Ukrainian logistics center that supports operations in the Donbass. It is likely that Pokrovsk remained a priority axis for Russia in its campaign, but it has not been able to make any noticeable progress around the city since the end of 2024.

While Russia celebrates Victory Day, Ukrainian troops are likely to continue to conduct limited combat operations in the border area of Russia's Kursk region, the first time since World War II that foreign troops have conducted operations on Russian territory - adds intelligence.

Russia continues to prioritize military spending despite declining oil and gas revenues - British intelligence