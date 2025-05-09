$41.510.07
How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary
Exclusive
03:09 PM • 11720 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

02:28 PM • 21313 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

01:51 PM • 26761 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
11:52 AM • 35242 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

11:44 AM • 45706 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
11:02 AM • 71701 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
10:23 AM • 36047 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
May 9, 07:57 AM • 82594 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
May 9, 06:00 AM • 48551 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
May 9, 05:39 AM • 40307 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

Publications
Exclusives
British intelligence: Russian forces slowed down the pace of territorial gains in April

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4116 views

In April 2025, Russian forces captured approximately 200 sq. km of Ukrainian territory, roughly 6 sq. km per day. Pokrovsk remained a priority target for the Russian Federation, but without noticeable advancements.

British intelligence: Russian forces slowed down the pace of territorial gains in April

In April 2025, Russian troops continued to seize Ukrainian territory at a much slower pace than in late 2024. This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense with reference to British intelligence, writes UNN.

Details

As noted in the department, Russian ground forces most likely seized approximately 200 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory in April 2025, which is an average of approximately 6 square kilometers per day. Analysts note that this is a slight increase compared to the approximately 150 square kilometers captured by Russian troops in March of this year, which was the lowest figure since June 2024.

The report states that during April, the Russian Armed Forces achieved tactical successes around Pokrovsk, a key Ukrainian logistics center that supports operations in the Donbass. It is likely that Pokrovsk remained a priority axis for Russia in its campaign, but it has not been able to make any noticeable progress around the city since the end of 2024.

While Russia celebrates Victory Day, Ukrainian troops are likely to continue to conduct limited combat operations in the border area of Russia's Kursk region, the first time since World War II that foreign troops have conducted operations on Russian territory

- adds intelligence.

Russia continues to prioritize military spending despite declining oil and gas revenues - British intelligence07.05.25, 15:05 • 5107 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
Pokrovsk
Ministry of Defence (United Kingdom)
United Kingdom
Ukraine
