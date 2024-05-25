British intelligence predicts further arrests in the Russian Defense Ministry

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
"Anything is possible" - Rubio on the settlement after the skirmish between Zelenskiy and Trump

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

British intelligence predicts further arrests in the Russian Defense Ministry

British intelligence predicts further arrests in the Russian Defense Ministry

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25416 views

Following the resignation of Sergei Shoigu as defense minister, several high-ranking Russian military officials, including the deputy chief of the Russian general staff, were arrested on suspicion of corruption, indicating that corruption in the Russian defense establishment is deeply entrenched.

Several high-ranking Russian military officials have been arrested on suspicion of corruption since Sergei Shoigu resigned as defense minister, and it is likely that more arrests will follow as corruption is deeply entrenched in the Russian defense ministry, according to a new intelligence-based report by the British Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

Details

According to the British Ministry of Defense, on May 23, 2024, it was reported that the Deputy Chief of the General Staff of Russia, Lieutenant General Vadim Shamarin, was detained on suspicion of receiving a large bribe. 

This, as noted, followed the recent arrests of other high-ranking defense ministry officials also suspected of corruption, namely Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov and Chief of Staff Yuri Kuznetsov.

"All of these arrests took place after Sergei Shoigu was dismissed as defense minister on May 12, 2024," the British Ministry of Defense noted.

They also reminded that one of Shamarin's predecessors in office, Colonel General Khalil Arslanov, was also reportedly prosecuted on corruption charges in 2020.

"Corruption is deeply entrenched in the Russian Defense Ministry, and it is likely that arrests will continue," the British Ministry of Defense noted.

Deputy chief of the Russian general staff detained in Russia23.05.24, 13:18

