British intelligence predicts further arrests in the Russian Defense Ministry

Several high-ranking Russian military officials have been arrested on suspicion of corruption since Sergei Shoigu resigned as defense minister, and it is likely that more arrests will follow as corruption is deeply entrenched in the Russian defense ministry, according to a new intelligence-based report by the British Ministry of Defense, UNN reports.

According to the British Ministry of Defense, on May 23, 2024, it was reported that the Deputy Chief of the General Staff of Russia, Lieutenant General Vadim Shamarin, was detained on suspicion of receiving a large bribe.

This, as noted, followed the recent arrests of other high-ranking defense ministry officials also suspected of corruption, namely Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov and Chief of Staff Yuri Kuznetsov.

"All of these arrests took place after Sergei Shoigu was dismissed as defense minister on May 12, 2024," the British Ministry of Defense noted.

They also reminded that one of Shamarin's predecessors in office, Colonel General Khalil Arslanov, was also reportedly prosecuted on corruption charges in 2020.

"Corruption is deeply entrenched in the Russian Defense Ministry, and it is likely that arrests will continue," the British Ministry of Defense noted.

