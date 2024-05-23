Deputy chief of the Russian general staff detained in Russia

Garrison military court of the rf arrested the head of the main communication Directorate of the russian army, deputy chief of the general staff Vadim shamarin - the arrest of the official is related to the case of receiving a particularly large bribe. This is reported by rossmedia, reports UNN.

the 235th garrison military court arrested Lieutenant General vadimashamarin, head of the main communications department of the russian armed forces, for two months. On May 23, it became known that the arrest was related to a case involving a large-scale bribe. According to the Kommersant newspaper, Shamarin was searched, after which the general was brought in for questioning.

A court spokeswoman told the Russian media, “Shamarin was ordered to be remanded in custody for two months. He is charged with part 6 of article 290 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (taking a bribe on a particularly large scale)”.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on the information about Shamarin's detention, called the fight against corruption the consistent work of law enforcers.

The fight against corruption is a constantly ongoing endeavor, an integral part of the activities of our law enforcement agencies. I can't tell you the details, I don't have the authority to do so - Peskov stated.

Vadim Shamarin was born in 1971 in Taganrog. He is a graduate of the Novocherkassk Higher Military Command School of Communications and the Military Academy of Communications.

He was appointed Head of the Main Communications Department of the Russian Armed Forces in 2021.

The tasks of the department, which Shamarin headed, include: organization, maintenance, and control of the russian Armed Forces' communication systems and automated control systems (ACS), construction and development of the russian Armed Forces' automated digital communication system, planning of technical support for communication and ACS, security control, and more.

