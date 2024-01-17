British Foreign Secretary to meet with Kuleba in Davos: what will they talk about

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron will meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba at the World Economic Forum in Davos, UNN reports citing The Guardian.

The world has changed significantly since I first came into government, and we live in very unstable, uncertain and dangerous times. The global impact of conflict, disease and climate change is unfortunately on the rise. But as the challenges grow, so must our efforts. In my conversation with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, I will make it clear that the UK will continue to stand by Ukraine to ensure that it not only wins the war, but also emerges from it a strong, sovereign and free country - Cameron said on the eve of the meeting.

The British Foreign Secretary emphasized that "Ukraine stands by the rules that keep us all safe." "That is why the UK has provided almost £12 billion ($15.2 billion - ed.) to Ukraine. We will stand with them for as long as it takes to achieve victory," Cameron emphasized.

During his two-day visit, Cameron will reportedly also meet with his American counterpart Anthony Blinken and Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates.

