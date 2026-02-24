British actor who played Gandalf read a poem by Ukrainian soldier and poet Artur Dron

$43.300.02
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peacePhoto
Exclusive
04:08 PM • 5268 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
03:23 PM • 10248 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
02:55 PM • 11637 views
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
02:05 PM • 11782 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 19697 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
February 24, 12:04 PM • 12977 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 31212 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
February 24, 08:57 AM • 21108 views
Ukraine is ready to act constructively amid the 'Druzhba' dispute with Hungary, there are realistic solutions - Foreign Minister
February 24, 08:32 AM • 19068 views
European leaders sent messages of support to Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - what their statements saidPhoto
Fedorov announced a "war plan" and named three goals of the Ministry of DefenseVideoFebruary 24, 09:17 AM • 16906 views
MFA issues statement on anniversary of full-scale Russian invasion of UkraineFebruary 24, 09:24 AM • 4244 views
Britain announced its largest sanctions package against Russia - up to 300 new restrictionsFebruary 24, 09:44 AM • 22002 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhoto12:26 PM • 13443 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhoto02:59 PM • 5818 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
12:55 PM • 19708 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 31219 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 49766 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 68676 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 71617 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideo04:37 PM • 2868 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhoto02:59 PM • 5972 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhoto12:26 PM • 13552 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 26477 views
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthdayVideoFebruary 23, 08:42 PM • 24187 views
British actor who played Gandalf read a poem by Ukrainian soldier and poet Artur Dron

Kyiv • UNN

 • 214 views

British actor Ian McKellen, known as Gandalf, supported Ukraine on the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion. He recited a poem by Ukrainian serviceman and poet Artur Dron.

British actor who played Gandalf read a poem by Ukrainian soldier and poet Artur Dron

Famous British actor Ian McKellen, known worldwide for his role as Gandalf in "The Lord of the Rings" franchise, supported Ukraine on the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukraine WOW Facebook account.

Details

A video appeared online showing the legendary artist, a two-time Academy Award nominee, reciting a poem by Ukrainian serviceman and poet Artur Dron. The foreign actor, in his own language, was able to convey the depth and poignancy of Ukrainian poetry.

For McKellen, human rights issues have always been of immense importance. Humanitarian values played one of the key roles in the artist's performances. Therefore, Ian never remained aloof from Ukrainian issues and always supported people who found themselves in difficult circumstances.

Artur Dron, a poet and writer who himself participated in military actions, conveys front-line events and personal memories in his works. His work is known, in particular, for the collection "Hemingway Knows Nothing." The video featuring McKellen became a symbolic manifestation of international support and once again reminded the world of the importance of the Ukrainian tragedy.

Poem text:

Love goes on combat duty,

ascends to positions

with hernias, with fevers, with prostatitis,

with concussions, with asthmas and allergies,

with a high probability

of not returning,

with thoughts of someone

most important.

It bears all things, believes all things,

hopes all things, endures all things!

Stanislav Karmazin

