British actor who played Gandalf read a poem by Ukrainian soldier and poet Artur Dron
Kyiv • UNN
British actor Ian McKellen, known as Gandalf, supported Ukraine on the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion. He recited a poem by Ukrainian serviceman and poet Artur Dron.
Famous British actor Ian McKellen, known worldwide for his role as Gandalf in "The Lord of the Rings" franchise, supported Ukraine on the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukraine WOW Facebook account.
Details
A video appeared online showing the legendary artist, a two-time Academy Award nominee, reciting a poem by Ukrainian serviceman and poet Artur Dron. The foreign actor, in his own language, was able to convey the depth and poignancy of Ukrainian poetry.
For McKellen, human rights issues have always been of immense importance. Humanitarian values played one of the key roles in the artist's performances. Therefore, Ian never remained aloof from Ukrainian issues and always supported people who found themselves in difficult circumstances.
Artur Dron, a poet and writer who himself participated in military actions, conveys front-line events and personal memories in his works. His work is known, in particular, for the collection "Hemingway Knows Nothing." The video featuring McKellen became a symbolic manifestation of international support and once again reminded the world of the importance of the Ukrainian tragedy.
Poem text:
Love goes on combat duty,
ascends to positions
with hernias, with fevers, with prostatitis,
with concussions, with asthmas and allergies,
with a high probability
of not returning,
with thoughts of someone
most important.
It bears all things, believes all things,
hopes all things, endures all things!