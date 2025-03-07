Britain will continue to share intelligence with Ukraine despite US decision - Guardian
Kyiv • UNN
The United Kingdom will not stop providing intelligence data to Ukraine after the suspension of exchanges by the US. The data will include satellite intelligence and analysis for the possibility of strikes.
Details
According to media reports, London will provide Kyiv with both intelligence data and their analysis. At the same time, British sources acknowledge that these capabilities are significantly inferior to the American ones and will not be able to fully replace the flow of information that was coming from the United States.
"They are not as long-range as the capabilities of the U.S., not on the same scale, and cannot take their place," said a former Whitehall insider. However, it is noted that they will allow Ukraine to maintain some early warning of attacks and a certain degree of capability for deep strikes against Russia.
It is noted that intelligence data collected from satellites, ground stations, reconnaissance aircraft such as Rivet Joint, and even secretly deployed ground troops, are gathered and transmitted to Ukraine along with materials from open sources to enable deep missile and drone strikes on Russian territory.
Reminder
On March 6, French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu stated that due to the fact that the U.S. has suspended intelligence sharing with Kyiv, France is offering intelligence data to Ukraine.