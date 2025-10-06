Britain reacted to Zelenskyy's statement regarding the use of its components in Russian drones and missiles

The UK government has stressed that it is actively working to stop British companies from supplying components for weapons production to Russia. Sky News reports this, writes UNN.

A British government spokesman said that Britain takes reports of its goods being exported to Russia "extremely seriously."

We have banned the export of thousands of goods to Russia, including all the combat assets that Ukraine has informed us about, and together with our international partners, we have imposed the toughest package of sanctions ever applied to a major economy. - he noted.

The spokesman added that any British company found to be committing such an offense could face criminal prosecution or significant financial penalties.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Russian drones and missiles used on October 5 contained over 100,000 foreign-made components. Ukraine expects a systemic solution from the G7 sanctions coordinators' meeting this week.

"In the fourth year of the full-scale war, Russia continues to receive components for weapons manufacturing. During a massive combined attack on Ukraine on the night of October 5, Russia used 549 means of destruction, which contained 102,785 foreign-made components – from companies in the USA, China and Taiwan, Great Britain, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, the Republic of Korea and the Netherlands. The launched attack drones contained approximately 100,688 foreign-made components, "Iskanders" – about 1,500, "Kinzhal" – 192 components, and 405 – in "Kalibrs"", - Zelenskyy reported.