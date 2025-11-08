Britain is likely to announce major changes to its immigration system by the end of the month

The UK Home Office is studying Denmark's actions to reduce illegal migration. Significant changes to Britain's immigration system are expected to be announced by the end of the month, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

Last month, UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood sent her representatives to Denmark to study its border control and asylum policies, which are considered among the toughest in Europe.

In particular, officials are reportedly studying Denmark's stricter rules on family reunification and limiting most refugees to temporary stays in the country.

According to media reports, Mahmood will announce major changes to Britain's immigration system later this month.

Labour MPs are reportedly divided on the issue.

Some MPs in so-called "Red Wall" seats, considered vulnerable to criticism from the Reform UK movement, want ministers to continue moving in the direction taken by Denmark.

However, others believe that this policy will alienate progressive voters and shift the Labour Party too far to the right.

The publication notes that this comes amid government attempts to control immigration, given the increase in the number of Channel crossings by small boats in recent months and the return to the country of a migrant deported under the UK-France return agreement.

According to the Home Office, nine boats crossed the Channel on Friday, heading for the UK. This brings the total number of migrants for the year to 38,223.

Mahmood advocates for deterrent measures against migrants attempting to enter the country through unauthorized channels.

She also wants to simplify the procedure for expelling those who are found not to have the right to remain in the UK.

Sources told the PA news agency that she looks forward to meeting her Danish counterpart, Rasmus Stoklund, the UK Immigration Minister, as soon as possible.

Addendum

Speaking on BBC Radio 4, Stoklund compared Danish society to "hobbits from 'The Lord of the Rings'" and stated that people who come to the country and do not make a positive contribution will be unwelcome guests.

Mr Stoklund said: "We are a small country. We live peacefully and quietly with each other. I think we can be compared to the hobbits from 'The Lord of the Rings'."

"We expect people who come here to participate and contribute, and if they don't, they are not welcome."