Britain imposed new sanctions against Russia: who is on the "black list"

Great Britain has imposed new sanctions against Russia – several Russian spy units and 18 military intelligence officers have been restricted. This is reported by UNN with reference to the British Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Commonwealth Affairs.

Details

According to the British government, these are three units of Russian military intelligence (Main Intelligence Directorate), as well as 18 officers of these units. They are accused of conducting malicious cyber activity for many years in Britain, as well as involvement in crimes in Mariupol and attempting to kill former GRU officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in 2018.

In particular, unit 26165, which conducted online intelligence in 2022 to help launch missile strikes on Mariupol, came under sanctions. They are responsible for the destruction of the drama theater building, where more than a hundred people died, including children.

The British authorities have published a full list of GRU RF representatives who have been sanctioned:

Alexander Osadchuk;

Evgeny Serebryakov;

Anatoly Kovalev;

Artyom Ochichenko;

161st Special Training Center (military unit 29155) of the GRU RF;

Vladislav Borovkov;

Nikolai Korchagin;

Yuri Denisov;

Vitaly Shevchenko;

Ivan Ermakov;

Alexey Lukashev;

Sergey Vasyuk;

Andrey Baranov;

Alexey Morenets;

Sergey Morgachev;

Artyom Malyshev;

Yuri Shikolenko;

Viktor Netyksho;

Dmitry Mikhailov;

Artyom Kureyev;

Anna Zamaraeva;

Viktor Lukovenko.

Also sanctioned were:

Main Center for Special Technologies (GCST) (military unit 74455) of the GRU RF;

85th Main Center for Special Purpose (GCSP) (military unit 26165) of the GRU RF

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the Council of the European Union officially confirmed the approval of the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia.