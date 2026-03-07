Britain has four military equipment repair bases in Ukraine - Reuters

The UK has disclosed information about four facilities in Ukraine where armored vehicles and other military equipment used in the war against Russia are being repaired and maintained. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

These are specialized workshops established with the participation of British and Ukrainian specialists. They operate under contracts concluded with the UK Ministry of Defence.

The British Ministry of Defence noted that these facilities are engaged in the repair of CVR-T armored vehicles, Husky transport vehicles, L119 light guns, and AS-90 artillery systems, which were previously transferred to Ukraine.

From the factory floor to the front line – the UK stands with Ukraine. Our innovative facilities are helping Ukrainian defense forces continue the fight against Putin's brutal attacks - said UK Minister for Defence Procurement and Defence Industry, Luke Pollard.

According to him, British companies are also helping to develop long-term industrial production in Ukraine and are cooperating with local enterprises.

The British Ministry of Defence added that another, fifth such facility is planned to be created.

The UK has been one of Ukraine's key allies since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. The total amount of London's support to Kyiv has already exceeded 21.8 billion pounds sterling (about 29.2 billion dollars).

