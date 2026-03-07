$43.810.0050.900.00
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released videoVideo
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
"Kalibr" (missile family)

Britain has four military equipment repair bases in Ukraine - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 284 views

Four British facilities for servicing L119 guns and AS-90 systems are operating in Ukraine. The UK Ministry of Defence plans to open a fifth such workshop.

Britain has four military equipment repair bases in Ukraine - Reuters

The UK has disclosed information about four facilities in Ukraine where armored vehicles and other military equipment used in the war against Russia are being repaired and maintained. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

These are specialized workshops established with the participation of British and Ukrainian specialists. They operate under contracts concluded with the UK Ministry of Defence.

The British Ministry of Defence noted that these facilities are engaged in the repair of CVR-T armored vehicles, Husky transport vehicles, L119 light guns, and AS-90 artillery systems, which were previously transferred to Ukraine.

From the factory floor to the front line – the UK stands with Ukraine. Our innovative facilities are helping Ukrainian defense forces continue the fight against Putin's brutal attacks

- said UK Minister for Defence Procurement and Defence Industry, Luke Pollard.

According to him, British companies are also helping to develop long-term industrial production in Ukraine and are cooperating with local enterprises.

The British Ministry of Defence added that another, fifth such facility is planned to be created.

The UK has been one of Ukraine's key allies since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022. The total amount of London's support to Kyiv has already exceeded 21.8 billion pounds sterling (about 29.2 billion dollars).

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

War in UkrainePolitics
Technology
War in Ukraine
Reuters
Great Britain
Ukraine
Iran