Britain and the EU have agreed to reset relations after Brexit

Great Britain and the European Union have agreed on a historic reset of relations after Brexit, reaching a "late breakthrough" during night negotiations on the eve of the summit in London on Monday. This is reported by Financial Times with reference to comments from officials on both sides, reports UNN.

Details

According to officials in Brussels, Great Britain has agreed to open its fishing waters to EU vessels for another 12 years - a step that is likely to be criticized in London by the opposition Conservative Party.

In return, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has secured a veterinary agreement that will significantly reduce bureaucratic hurdles for British agriculture and fish exports to the continent's largest market. This agreement is considered one of the key economic achievements within the framework of the "reset" negotiations.

Three EU diplomats confirmed that Brussels had abandoned its demand to link the terms of the agri-food agreement to the fisheries agreement, while British officials confirmed that agreements had been reached on both points.

Starmer spoke with US and EU leaders ahead of Trump's conversation with Putin: details

Both sides held intense overnight negotiations on key details of the relationship renewal, including on fisheries, food trade, and wording on the proposed youth mobility scheme.

Starmer insisted that the parties should continue discussions on this initiative, rather than making specific commitments during the London summit.

A "late breakthrough" was reached last night - said one of the British officials.

On Monday morning, ambassadors from the 27 EU member states gathered to finalize the package of agreements, while heads of European institutions headed to London to formally approve the agreement.

According to EU diplomats, both sides agreed that they "should strive" to create a youth mobility scheme, leaving discussions on the details for the coming months.

Starmer stressed that this scheme of future relations is not "free movement" in the understanding of fully opening borders and that he adheres to his red lines in negotiations, which exclude a return to the single market or customs union.

The negotiations preceded the summit in Lancaster House, scheduled for today. At the summit, both sides will sign an agreement on security and defense partnership - a key component of the "renewed relationship".

Let us remind you

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer plans to conclude a new agreement with the European Union, which will strengthen the partnership between the parties after Brexit and simplify trade in certain categories of food products.