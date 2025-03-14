Britain accuses Russian of manslaughter after tanker collision

$41.320.07
47.030.11
ukenru
A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved
Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 30531 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 64050 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 111845 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

April 15, 12:21 PM • 106015 views

Sytnyk Used to Vacation at the Hunting Grounds Where a Dog Was Shot With a Gun, and Its Owner Ran for Parliament

Exclusive
April 15, 12:10 PM • 60371 views

Organized dog fights and shot the animal in the head: the man is already in pre-trial detention for attempted murder

April 15, 07:31 AM • 71684 views

Zelensky proposed to the Verkhovna Rada to extend martial law and mobilization for another 90 days

Exclusive
April 14, 04:00 PM • 186079 views

Hiding behind the IMF, Hetmantsev is trying to push a bill on the activities of the Deposit Guarantee Fund through the Rada

Exclusive
April 14, 01:44 PM • 150360 views

Lowering prices on "chips and soda" is not about medical necessity. People's Deputy criticized the Top 100 medicines from the Ministry of Health

April 14, 12:59 PM • 158087 views

Broke the bus window and saved people: what is known about 13-year-old Kyrylo Illyashenko, who became a hero of Sumy

Exclusive
April 14, 11:31 AM • 138553 views

Fake disability: how many employees of state and law enforcement agencies are in the focus of investigators – the SBI response

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
3.1m/s
32%
Popular news

In Donetsk region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine returned the settlement of Dniproenerhiya under control - Nayev

April 15, 12:43 PM • 12484 views

Hermès overtakes LVMH to become the most valuable luxury goods company

April 15, 02:29 PM • 16831 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 14803 views

The issue of territories is a red line for us: Zelenskyy on Vitkoff's statement regarding the "peace agreement"

April 15, 02:57 PM • 13735 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 11978 views
Publications

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 111845 views

Sytnyk Used to Vacation at the Hunting Grounds Where a Dog Was Shot With a Gun, and Its Owner Ran for Parliament

April 15, 12:21 PM • 106015 views

"Gray" iPhone: Why small chains sell Apple equipment cheaper

April 15, 10:42 AM • 85794 views

"Rivne Vertical": How Ivanna Smachylo headed the State Property Fund of Ukraine and what Minister Koval has to do with it

April 15, 09:24 AM • 98135 views

The court is not a decree: how ARMA, under the leadership of Duma, demonstrates disregard for the law

April 15, 07:22 AM • 128129 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Denis Shmyhal

Donald Trump

Mykhailo Radutskyi

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Europe

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

06:07 PM • 4446 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

04:03 PM • 10198 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 12017 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 14846 views

Hermès overtakes LVMH to become the most valuable luxury goods company

April 15, 02:29 PM • 16868 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Boeing 737 MAX

Telegram

Shahed-136

BM-27 Uragan

Britain accuses Russian of manslaughter after tanker collision

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16872 views

A citizen of the Russian Federation is accused of the death of a sailor as a result of the collision of Solong with the tanker Stena Immaculate. Investigation continues, the ships are still at sea.

Britain accuses Russian of manslaughter after tanker collision

British police have charged the captain of the container ship Solong with manslaughter and gross negligence following a fatal accident involving an American tanker. This is reported by Reuters, reports UNN.

Details

According to reports, 59-year-old Vladimir Motin is a citizen of the Russian Federation. He has been detained and is due to appear in court in Hull on Saturday.

The collision occurred on Monday: the Solong, sailing under the Portuguese flag, crashed at high speed into the tanker Stena Immaculate, which was carrying aviation fuel. The accident killed 38-year-old Filipino Mark Angelo Pernia, and 36 other crew members were rescued.

After the impact, a large fire broke out on board the ships, and explosions were heard. Initially, there were fears of an environmental disaster, but experts determined that most of the fuel had burned and no leaks were detected.

Rescuers boarded the damaged ships on Thursday to assess the damage. Police now say the investigation will take a long time, as the ships are still at sea and there are a large number of witnesses.

The Russian Embassy in London said it was in contact with the British authorities. The diplomats also said they had spoken to Captain Motin, who was feeling well. It is known that there were five Russians on board the Solong.

Ship collision in the North Sea: fire continues to rage, search for crew member suspended11.03.25, 12:49 • 17915 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
Reuters
London
Brent
$64.89
Bitcoin
$83,993.20
S&P 500
$5,403.88
Tesla
$252.37
Газ TTF
$34.41
Золото
$3,246.85
Ethereum
$1,596.03