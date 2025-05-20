Brief rains and thunderstorms: what Ukrainians should expect from the weather on Tuesday

On Tuesday, May 20, Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

Weather forecasters predict brief rains (in the western and northern regions in places); in the southern, eastern, most central and Sumy regions, thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Wind predominantly north-westerly, 7-12 m/s, in the south and south-east of the country gusts of 15-20 m/s in places. Temperature ... during the day 12-17°, in the Carpathians 5-10° - the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on Tuesday it will be cloudy with clearings, rain is possible. Air temperature - 15-17°.

