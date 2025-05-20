$41.500.03
46.450.07
ukenru
Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy
May 19, 07:07 PM • 13704 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

May 19, 05:40 PM • 43337 views

Trump: Russia and Ukraine will immediately start negotiations to end the war.

Exclusive
May 19, 03:26 PM • 46197 views

People's Deputy Kuzminykh "fled" from the court hearing on a business trip abroad

May 19, 12:24 PM • 153926 views

Last bell of 2025: when summer vacations will begin in schools

Exclusive
May 19, 09:06 AM • 102925 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

May 19, 09:01 AM • 288191 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Exclusive
May 19, 08:32 AM • 93652 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
May 19, 08:30 AM • 77778 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
May 19, 07:57 AM • 53114 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Exclusive
May 19, 06:58 AM • 34287 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
2.6m/s
66%
744mm
Brief rains and thunderstorms: what Ukrainians should expect from the weather on Tuesday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 664 views

On May 20, Ukraine is expected to have cloudy weather with clearings, brief rains, and thunderstorms in many regions during the day. The temperature during the day will range from 12 to 17 degrees.

Brief rains and thunderstorms: what Ukrainians should expect from the weather on Tuesday

On Tuesday, May 20, Ukraine will be cloudy with clearings. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

Weather forecasters predict brief rains (in the western and northern regions in places); in the southern, eastern, most central and Sumy regions, thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Wind predominantly north-westerly, 7-12 m/s, in the south and south-east of the country gusts of 15-20 m/s in places. Temperature ... during the day 12-17°, in the Carpathians 5-10°

- the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on Tuesday it will be cloudy with clearings, rain is possible. Air temperature - 15-17°.

World Bee Day, Banking Employees and Trauma Surgeons: What else is celebrated on May 2020.05.25, 06:30 • 982 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Ukraine
Kyiv
