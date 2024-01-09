Bridge over canal to be closed in Vyshhorod: traffic will be organized by pontoon bridge

The bridge over the canal in Vyshhorod will be closed to traffic. Starting January 17, traffic will be allowed only on the pontoon bridge, according to the State Agency for Infrastructure Restoration and Development, UNN reports.

Details

Due to the start of major repairs of the bridge over the canal on the road R-69 Kyiv - Vyshhorod - Desna - Chernihiv, km 29+110, traffic for all types of vehicles will be closed. A pontoon crossing will be open for the duration of the main bridge repair, providing transportation for residents of the left-bank part of the district and neighboring regions - the statement said.

It is noted that from January 10, traffic from Kyiv to the villages of Oleshchyna and Khotonivka will be carried out over a bridge across the canal. From Oseshchyna and Hohonivka towards Kyiv - via a temporary pontoon bridge.

Starting January 17, traffic will be allowed only on the pontoon bridge in reverse mode in both directions. The canal bridge will be completely closed - the agency adds.

The state agency adds that one of the spans of the bridge on the P-69 Kyiv-Vyshhorod-Desna-Chernihiv road was destroyed due to the Russian invasion. The bridge is currently unable to withstand traffic loads and needs immediate repair.

Recall

The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed an unfinished railway bridge near the village of Hranitne over the Kalmius River, which the occupiers were building to establish a direct railroad connection to Mariupol, Volnovakha and Donetsk.