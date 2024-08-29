Brazil threatens to block Platform X

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121029 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124117 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 202682 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 155858 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154079 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143461 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200458 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112480 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188936 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105130 views

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 55212 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 65800 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 37600 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 95372 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 74138 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 202672 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200455 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188933 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215576 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203543 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 24720 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150862 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150060 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154085 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144976 views
Brazil threatens to block Platform X

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13071 views

A Brazilian court requires Elon Musk to appoint a legal representative of X in the country within 24 hours. In case of non-compliance, the platform faces a temporary suspension of operations.

A Brazilian court has issued an ultimatum to Elon Musk regarding his social network X, which states that he must appoint a legal representative of the instant messaging platform in the country.

Written by UNN with reference to Focus.de and Mundo Conectado.

Details

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Alexandre de Moraes, issued an order that Elon Musk, the owner of the social network X (formerly Twitter), appoint a new legal representative in Brazil within 24 hours.

The decision published in the official STF account on X sets a critical deadline for fulfilling this requirement.

Otherwise, the platform will be suspended in the country.

Context

In his ruling, Judge Alexandre de Moraes noted that under Brazilian Internet law, companies that violate the country's laws or the confidentiality of private information face a temporary suspension of their operations.

Tensions between X and the Brazilian courts escalated when the platform published a digital copy of Moraes' alleged decision, which is being processed in secret. This document, attributed to the minister, contained the threat of a daily fine of R$20,000 for the company's administrator, in addition to the possibility of imprisonment for insubordination.

At the beginning of the month, X announced that would cease operations in Brazil and lay off its employees due to “censorship orders” from the Federal Supreme Court.

Musk: Durov's detention is an “advertisement” for freedom of speech in the United States25.08.24, 02:06 • 79322 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldTechnologies

