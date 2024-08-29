Brazil threatens to block Platform X

A Brazilian court has issued an ultimatum to Elon Musk regarding his social network X, which states that he must appoint a legal representative of the instant messaging platform in the country.

Written by UNN with reference to Focus.de and Mundo Conectado.

Details

The Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Alexandre de Moraes, issued an order that Elon Musk, the owner of the social network X (formerly Twitter), appoint a new legal representative in Brazil within 24 hours.

The decision published in the official STF account on X sets a critical deadline for fulfilling this requirement.

Otherwise, the platform will be suspended in the country.

Context

In his ruling, Judge Alexandre de Moraes noted that under Brazilian Internet law, companies that violate the country's laws or the confidentiality of private information face a temporary suspension of their operations.

Tensions between X and the Brazilian courts escalated when the platform published a digital copy of Moraes' alleged decision, which is being processed in secret. This document, attributed to the minister, contained the threat of a daily fine of R$20,000 for the company's administrator, in addition to the possibility of imprisonment for insubordination.

At the beginning of the month, X announced that would cease operations in Brazil and lay off its employees due to “censorship orders” from the Federal Supreme Court.

Musk: Durov's detention is an “advertisement” for freedom of speech in the United States