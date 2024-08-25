Musk: Durov's detention is an “advertisement” for freedom of speech in the United States

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 31360 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 134280 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 139628 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 230354 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168803 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162245 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147003 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 215300 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112836 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 202067 views

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 64515 views
Italy to allocate EUR 13 million to support Ukraine's energy sector

March 1, 06:17 AM • 36289 views
Trump may cut off all military support to Ukraine - NYT

March 1, 06:46 AM • 39608 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 103480 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 93599 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 230354 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 215300 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 202067 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 228297 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 215727 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 93599 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 103480 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156732 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155582 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159432 views
Musk: Durov's detention is an “advertisement” for freedom of speech in the United States

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 79323 views

Elon Musk has commented on the detention of Pavel Durov in France, calling it an “advertisement” for the First Amendment to the US Constitution. Durov was detained in Paris on suspicion of facilitating crimes via Telegram.

Musk calls Durov's detention an advertisement for a constitutional amendment on freedom of speech

Elon Musk, the owner of the social network X, one of the richest people on the planet, commented on the detention of Pavel Durov, the founder of the Telegram messenger, in France. In his opinion, this was an advertisement for the first amendment to the US Constitution, which guarantees freedom of speech, UNN reports.

Details

“Check out this First Amendment ad. It's very convincing,” Mr. Musk wrote on the social network X. He later added: “POV: it's 2030, in Europe you are executed for liking a meme.

Pavel Durov was detained at Paris Le Bourget airport on the evening of August 24, French media reported. The businessman, who has French citizenship, was taken into custody. The investigation, according to TF1/LCI, believes that Pavel Durov contributed to the crimes due to the lack of moderation on Telegram and the messenger's insufficient cooperation with the authorities.

Pavel Durov was born and educated in St. Petersburg. He is a citizen of Russia, the UAE, France and St. Kitts and Nevis. He is a co-founder of the social network VKontakte and the Telegram messenger. He left Russia in 2014. He is ranked eighth in the Forbes ranking of the richest Russians ($15.5 billion).

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the WorldTechnologiesMultimedia

