Musk: Durov's detention is an “advertisement” for freedom of speech in the United States

Musk calls Durov's detention an advertisement for a constitutional amendment on freedom of speech

Elon Musk, the owner of the social network X, one of the richest people on the planet, commented on the detention of Pavel Durov, the founder of the Telegram messenger, in France. In his opinion, this was an advertisement for the first amendment to the US Constitution, which guarantees freedom of speech, UNN reports.

Details

“Check out this First Amendment ad. It's very convincing,” Mr. Musk wrote on the social network X. He later added: “POV: it's 2030, in Europe you are executed for liking a meme.

Pavel Durov was detained at Paris Le Bourget airport on the evening of August 24, French media reported. The businessman, who has French citizenship, was taken into custody. The investigation, according to TF1/LCI, believes that Pavel Durov contributed to the crimes due to the lack of moderation on Telegram and the messenger's insufficient cooperation with the authorities.

Pavel Durov was born and educated in St. Petersburg. He is a citizen of Russia, the UAE, France and St. Kitts and Nevis. He is a co-founder of the social network VKontakte and the Telegram messenger. He left Russia in 2014. He is ranked eighth in the Forbes ranking of the richest Russians ($15.5 billion).