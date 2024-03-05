Border guards tried to bribe 968 times over the past 2 years - SBGS

Over the past two years, border guards have prevented 968 attempts to provide illegal benefits totaling more than UAH 10 million. This is reported by the press service of the State Border Guard Service, UNN reports .

It is noted that most of the attempts to bribe law enforcement officers were made by citizens of Ukraine - men of military age who were trying to avoid mobilization and go abroad. The National Police was informed about all cases.

Two Lviv residents wanted to set up a business to smuggle men abroad who were banned from leaving the country. They tried to bribe a border guard for nine thousand dollars, but he refused to cooperate and reported their intentions to the police.