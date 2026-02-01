$42.850.00
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 37045 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 27216 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
January 31, 03:43 PM • 27341 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
January 31, 02:50 PM • 23691 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
January 31, 02:25 PM • 14958 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
January 31, 01:12 PM • 13260 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
January 31, 12:33 PM • 7290 views
"Ukrzaliznytsia" changes routes in three regions and transfers passengers to buses due to the threat of shelling
January 31, 11:48 AM • 11838 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

Society is conventionally divided into generations based on birth year and life experience. This helps explain differences in views, behavior, and habits among people of different age groups.

Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?

Boomers, Zoomers, Millennials - these words are increasingly appearing in conversations about work, education, and social conflicts. People are conventionally divided into generations based on their birth year and shared life experiences. UNN will tell you more about who belongs to which generation and why such a division is needed at all.

Details

The division into generations is used to explain the differences in views, behavior, and habits of people of different ages. It is believed that the formation of values and lifestyle is influenced by historical events, the level of technological development, and the social conditions in which a person grew up.

That is why generation is not just about age, but about a shared experience that shapes the way of thinking and attitude towards work, family, and life in general.

Baby Boomer Generation

Generation BB, known as baby boomers, are people born between 1946 and 1964. They grew up after World War II, during a period of demographic growth and economic recovery. This generation is characterized by an orientation towards stability, respect for hierarchy, the value of permanent work, and responsibility. Also, boomers usually prefer face-to-face communication and long-term career relationships.

Generation X

Generation X includes people born approximately between 1965 and 1980. They grew up in a transitional period between the analog world and the digital age.

In the pursuit of birth rate: China reinstated tax on contraceptives03.01.26, 02:15 • 11846 views

This generation is considered more independent and pragmatic. Representatives of Generation X have been able to adapt to technological changes, often combining traditional approaches with modern tools, and also value professional independence.

Millennials or Generation Y

Generation Y, or millennials, are people born between 1981 and 1996. They grew up with the development of the internet, mobile communications, and social networks.

For millennials, flexibility, self-realization, and work-life balance are important. They change jobs more often, pay attention to the atmosphere in the team, and look for meaning in what they do.

Generation Z

Generation Z, or Zoomers, were born after 1997. This is the first generation that does not remember life without smartphones, social networks, and fast internet. Zoomers quickly consume information, prefer visual content and digital formats. They value freedom of choice, openness, and comfortable learning and working conditions.

Generation Z chooses friendship and authenticity, rejecting sexual content on screen23.10.25, 19:19 • 3039 views

Generation Alpha

Generation Alpha - currently, still children and born since 2013. They are growing up in a world of artificial intelligence, gadgets, and digital services, which are part of everyday life from early childhood. This generation is just forming, but it is already clear that technology will play a key role in their learning and socialization.

Why there is so much talk about generations

Conversations about boomers, millennials, and zoomers have become popular due to changes in the labor market, education, and communication. Different generations often have different expectations, work styles, and communication, which sometimes leads to misunderstandings. At the same time, the division into generations is conditional and is used primarily to explain general trends in society.

In Ukraine, there are three deaths for every newborn - infographic23.01.26, 09:18 • 3874 views

Alla Kiosak

