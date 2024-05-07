"Bomb threat" to Rivne RSA and regional council: no explosives found

No explosives were found in the building of the Rivne RSA and the regional council. This was reported by the head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Koval, UNN reports.

Special services have completed the inspection of the regional state administration and regional council. No explosives were found...Back to work - Koval wrote on Telegram.

Addendum Addendum

Earlier, he reported tothat today he received an anonymous call about an alleged bomb threat to the building.

In March 2024, the special services already searched for explosives in the building of the Rivne Regional State Administration. Nothing was found then.