"Bomb threat" to Rivne RSA and regional council: no explosives found

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 64180 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104034 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147084 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151419 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247705 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173540 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164900 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148251 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224402 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113036 views

Popular news
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 65190 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101143 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 35846 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 47804 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 40864 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 247705 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224402 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210655 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236472 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223368 views
Actual people
Actual places
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 64193 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 40876 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 47821 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112361 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113299 views
"Bomb threat" to Rivne RSA and regional council: no explosives found

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20136 views

After an anonymous report of a bomb threat to the Rivne Regional State Administration and Regional Council, no explosive devices were found, and the buildings resumed operation.

No explosives were found in the building of the Rivne RSA and the regional council. This was reported by the head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Koval, UNN reports.

Special services have completed the inspection of the regional state administration and regional council. No explosives were found...Back to work 

- Koval wrote on Telegram.

Addendum Addendum

Earlier, he reported tothat today he received an anonymous call about an alleged bomb threat to the building.

In March 2024, the special services already searched for explosives in the building of the Rivne Regional State Administration. Nothing was found then. 

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
telegramTelegram
rivneRivne

Contact us about advertising