Body of a migrant found on the border of Lithuania and Belarus

In Lithuania, on the border with Belarus, in a forest near Marcinkonys, a human body was found. The identity of the deceased has not yet been established, but it is suspected that it is an illegal migrant, writes UNN with reference to Delfi.

Details

The organization Sienos grupė, which helps migrants, had previously informed that it had data on three Iranian citizens detained in the forest, two were found by border guards, and the third disappeared. It is unknown whether he was searched for at all.

According to the police, on September 4, at 10 o'clock in the Varėna district, in Marcinkonys, in the forest, the body of a man about 40 years old was found. The identity of the deceased has not been established. According to Kristina Janulevičienė, a representative of the Alytus police, while the investigation is ongoing, the causes of death and the identity of the deceased are being clarified. However, it is suspected that this is an illegal immigrant who came to Lithuania from Belarus.

This version is supported by the items found on the deceased. In addition, two weeks ago, Iranian citizens – a woman and a man – were detained in the Marcinkonys area, and there was a third person with them who could not be found.

The woman was in serious condition, she spent several days in Varėna hospital, later she was transferred to Santariškės clinic. There she was examined and discharged from the hospital. Border guards accepted applications for asylum, the illegal immigrants were placed in the dormitory of the Reception and Integration Agency.

Sienos grupė reported on its Facebook page that information about lost people was handed over to border guards. Later it became known that the people were found, but it was not clear whether they were found.

"The relatives of these people sent us coordinates, we tried to pass them on to the border guards, but at the outpost, no one answered the phone. We sent an SMS message, wrote that there might be a person there. A couple of hours later, deep at night – a call from the outpost: "We checked, didn't find anyone, we are serious agencies, you don't need to send us coordinates. You communicate, you search yourselves." And earlier they told us not to go to the border and not to look for anyone," Sienos grupė wrote.

Addition

Ukrainian border guards detained 8 citizens of Afghanistan who tried to enter Ukraine from Belarus. Currently, the identities and circumstances of the offense are being verified.