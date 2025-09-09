Body of a migrant found on the border of Lithuania and Belarus

$41.250.03
48.380.22
ukenru
04:05 PM • 1562 views
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
Exclusive
03:59 PM • 3648 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
02:25 PM • 4692 views
Svyrydenko handed the head of the IMF mission a letter requesting a new cooperation program
Exclusive
September 9, 07:55 AM • 35490 views
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.Photo
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 62302 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
September 9, 07:01 AM • 54846 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
September 9, 06:31 AM • 34444 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 29509 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 28333 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 40257 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
2m/s
58%
753mm
Popular news
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentationSeptember 9, 07:22 AM • 39026 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 29749 views
Strikes on Russian oil refineries contribute to the profitability of the relevant industry in the US - ReutersSeptember 9, 08:15 AM • 9470 views
Poroshenko sets records in enrichment – in August alone, he declared almost 1 billion: before the war, he earned such an amount in 6 years12:18 PM • 10472 views
Starting tomorrow, Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories who have not received Russian passports face forced deportation - CCD12:18 PM • 7512 views
Publications
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
Exclusive
03:59 PM • 3644 views
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentationSeptember 9, 07:22 AM • 39059 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
Exclusive
September 9, 07:10 AM • 62301 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
Exclusive
September 9, 07:01 AM • 54845 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 8, 03:42 PM • 59070 views
Actual people
Boris Pistorius
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Denys Shmyhal
John Healey
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Germany
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 29787 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 30874 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 29762 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 98932 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 55664 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS
IRIS-T
MIM-23 Hawk
The Washington Post

Body of a migrant found on the border of Lithuania and Belarus

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

The body of a man, approximately 40 years old, was found in a forest near Marcinkonys on the border of Lithuania and Belarus. Police are investigating the incident, suspecting that he is an illegal migrant, possibly one of three Iranian citizens who previously got lost in the area.

Body of a migrant found on the border of Lithuania and Belarus

In Lithuania, on the border with Belarus, in a forest near Marcinkonys, a human body was found. The identity of the deceased has not yet been established, but it is suspected that it is an illegal migrant, writes UNN with reference to Delfi.

Details

The organization Sienos grupė, which helps migrants, had previously informed that it had data on three Iranian citizens detained in the forest, two were found by border guards, and the third disappeared. It is unknown whether he was searched for at all.

According to the police, on September 4, at 10 o'clock in the Varėna district, in Marcinkonys, in the forest, the body of a man about 40 years old was found. The identity of the deceased has not been established. According to Kristina Janulevičienė, a representative of the Alytus police, while the investigation is ongoing, the causes of death and the identity of the deceased are being clarified. However, it is suspected that this is an illegal immigrant who came to Lithuania from Belarus.

This version is supported by the items found on the deceased. In addition, two weeks ago, Iranian citizens – a woman and a man – were detained in the Marcinkonys area, and there was a third person with them who could not be found.

The woman was in serious condition, she spent several days in Varėna hospital, later she was transferred to Santariškės clinic. There she was examined and discharged from the hospital. Border guards accepted applications for asylum, the illegal immigrants were placed in the dormitory of the Reception and Integration Agency.

Sienos grupė reported on its Facebook page that information about lost people was handed over to border guards. Later it became known that the people were found, but it was not clear whether they were found.

"The relatives of these people sent us coordinates, we tried to pass them on to the border guards, but at the outpost, no one answered the phone. We sent an SMS message, wrote that there might be a person there. A couple of hours later, deep at night – a call from the outpost: "We checked, didn't find anyone, we are serious agencies, you don't need to send us coordinates. You communicate, you search yourselves." And earlier they told us not to go to the border and not to look for anyone," Sienos grupė wrote.

Addition

Ukrainian border guards detained 8 citizens of Afghanistan who tried to enter Ukraine from Belarus. Currently, the identities and circumstances of the offense are being verified.

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
State Border of Ukraine
Belarus
Afghanistan
Lithuania
Ukraine
Iran