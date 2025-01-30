Bodies of two people found under rubble in Sumy after night shelling
Kyiv • UNN
A man and a woman died as a result of hostile shelling of a 10-story building in Sumy. Rescuers evacuated 118 people and rescued 4 people, including 1 child.
In Sumy, rescuers have removed the bodies of two people from the rubble. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
As a result of the enemy shelling of Sumy, rescuers found the bodies of a man and a woman under the rubble. Special services continue to work at the scene of the tragedy, dismantling the rubble and searching for possible victims.
Recall
At night, terrorists attacked a 10-storey residential building in Sumy. Nine apartments and 12 balconies were destroyed.
Emergency workers managed to rescue 4 people, including 1 child, and evacuated 118 people.
Russian attack on Sumy increases number of casualties to 930.01.25, 06:28 • 109339 views