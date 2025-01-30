Bodies of two people found under rubble in Sumy after night shelling

In Sumy, rescuers have removed the bodies of two people from the rubble. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

As a result of the enemy shelling of Sumy, rescuers found the bodies of a man and a woman under the rubble. Special services continue to work at the scene of the tragedy, dismantling the rubble and searching for possible victims.

Recall

At night, terrorists attacked a 10-storey residential building in Sumy. Nine apartments and 12 balconies were destroyed.

Emergency workers managed to rescue 4 people, including 1 child, and evacuated 118 people.

