Russian attack on Sumy increases number of casualties to 9

In the city of Sumy, the number of victims increased to 9. Rescuers managed to evacuate 118 residents, including four people, including a child, who were rescued directly from the rubble. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Work is underway in Sumy to eliminate the consequences of a rocket attack that took place on January 30. The enemy attack hit one of the multi-storey residential buildings, causing significant damage.

According to preliminary data, nine apartments and twelve balconies were damaged. Rescuers managed to evacuate 118 residents, including four people, including a child, who were rescued directly from the rubble.

A mobile resilience center is operating at the scene to provide citizens with the necessary assistance. Psychologists and medics from the State Emergency Service, as well as dog teams, are involved in the response. Special equipment is being used to work at height and remove rubble.

According to preliminary information, nine people were injured, including a child. Emergency and rescue operations are ongoing, with specialists continuing to work at the site of the attack to ensure the safety and support of local residents.

In Sumy, the number of victims of a nighttime drone attack on a residential building has increased to 7