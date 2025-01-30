In Sumy, the number of victims of a nighttime drone attack on a residential building has increased to 7

In Sumy, the number of victims has increased after an attack by the occupiers. This is reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

As a result of the shelling, 7 civilians, including a child, were injured.

All relevant services are currently working at the scene. Rescuers and doctors are providing assistance to the victims, and a headquarters has been set up in the courtyard of the building to quickly eliminate the consequences of the attack. Residents can go there to receive the necessary assistance.

Recall

At night, another terrorist attack by the aggressor took place in Sumy. An enemy drone attacked a residential high-rise building.

A person was killed in a terrorist attack in Sumy - RMA