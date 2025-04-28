Boat collides with ferry in Florida: death and injuries reported

$41.690.00
47.420.00
ukenru
Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal
April 27, 07:17 PM • 7270 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 27, 04:20 PM • 18522 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 47769 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 92525 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 86566 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 63752 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 127275 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 66314 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 51840 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 51237 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+8°
1.7m/s
43%
762 mm
Popular news

"It's like a surrender": German Defense Minister criticizes Trump's proposal on Ukraine

April 27, 08:06 PM • 13313 views

"A sign of US weakness": Senate Democratic leader harshly criticizes Trump over Ukraine

April 27, 09:18 PM • 11644 views

Azov soldiers showed the interrogation of Russians who stormed positions on scooters

April 27, 09:35 PM • 9100 views

In Kyiv, a drunk woman fell from an electric scooter: now she will pay a fine of 17,000

April 27, 09:58 PM • 9694 views

Foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine: Britain warned of the risk of lawsuits from Russia regarding human rights - The Telegraph

04:19 AM • 4608 views
Publications

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 127283 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 105221 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 134009 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 184327 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 342644 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Oleksandr Usyk

Kim Jong Un

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Iran

China

Washington, D.C.

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 92530 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 40168 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 75769 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 66720 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 70384 views
Actual

Truth Social

The Washington Post

Tesla Model Y

Fox News

FAB-250

Boat collides with ferry in Florida: death and injuries reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 322 views

Near the Memorial Causeway Bridge in Florida, a boat collided with the Clearwater Ferry. One person died, several were injured, and the boat fled the scene.

Boat collides with ferry in Florida: death and injuries reported

One person died and several were injured after a boat collided with a ferry near the Memorial Causeway Bridge in the US state of Florida, UNN reports, citing local police.

Details

The accident involved the Clearwater Ferry, which had more than 40 people on board. All the injured were from the ferry. The boat that collided with the ferry fled the scene.

The ferry stopped on a sandbar south of the Memorial Causeway Bridge. All the injured and the remaining passengers were evacuated from the boat.

One person died from injuries sustained in today's boat crash. The accident is being investigated by police and the US Coast Guard.

A ferry carrying people returning home for Christmas capsizes in Congo: at least 38 people are killed22.12.24, 11:35 • 20228 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Florida
Brent
$66.06
Bitcoin
$94,039.00
S&P 500
$5,515.95
Tesla
$285.47
Газ TTF
$32.43
Золото
$3,309.70
Ethereum
$1,787.83