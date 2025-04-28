Boat collides with ferry in Florida: death and injuries reported

One person died and several were injured after a boat collided with a ferry near the Memorial Causeway Bridge in the US state of Florida, UNN reports, citing local police.

Details

The accident involved the Clearwater Ferry, which had more than 40 people on board. All the injured were from the ferry. The boat that collided with the ferry fled the scene.

The ferry stopped on a sandbar south of the Memorial Causeway Bridge. All the injured and the remaining passengers were evacuated from the boat.

One person died from injuries sustained in today's boat crash. The accident is being investigated by police and the US Coast Guard.

A ferry carrying people returning home for Christmas capsizes in Congo: at least 38 people are killed