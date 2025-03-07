BMW Day, Employee Appreciation Day: what else is celebrated on March 7

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
BMW Day, Employee Appreciation Day: what else is celebrated on March 7

On March 7, BMW Day, Employee Appreciation Day, and World Day of Prayer are celebrated. The memory of the Holy Martyrs of Chersonesus is also honored, and Field Day is celebrated.

BMW Day, Employee Appreciation Day: what else is celebrated on March 7

Today, March 7, the world celebrates BMW Day – an unofficial holiday dedicated to the German automotive company Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW), reports UNN.

On March 7, the world celebrates BMW Day. It was on this day in 1916 that the company was founded, which later became one of the leaders in the automotive industry.

The history of BMW began in 1910 when Gustav Otto founded the company Otto Flugmaschinenfabrik in Bavaria. However, at that time, the company specialized in the production of aircraft engines. In 1916, after reorganization, it was renamed Bayerische Flugzeugwerke AG, and just six years later, in 1922, the company was renamed Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) — a name we know today. However, the foundation for BMW was laid by Karl Rapp, who founded the company Rapp Motorenwerke GmbH in 1913, which later became part of the future automotive industry giant.

BMW is marked by numerous innovations in the automotive and aviation industries. One of the company's greatest achievements was the four-cylinder engine M10, which appeared on the market in 1962. This engine was an important step in the development of the automotive industry and allowed BMW to strengthen its position in the market.

BMW has created a “superbrain” to control electric vehicle systems17.02.25, 14:53 • 24997 views

Employee Appreciation Day

Every year on the first Friday of March, the world celebrates Employee Appreciation Day. This holiday was established in 1995 at the initiative of Bob Nelson, a member of Recognition Professionals International, and has since gained popularity among companies that value their employees.

The main goal of this day is to draw employers' attention to the contribution of each employee to the success of the company. Research shows that respectful treatment and recognition of achievements positively affect the motivation of subordinates, increase productivity, and create a comfortable atmosphere in the team.

Charity in action: "DobroDiy" provided assistance of nearly 400,000 UAH in February05.03.25, 13:21 • 15001 view

World Field Day

March 7 is also celebrated as World Field Day – a holiday that emphasizes the importance of rural environments for social, ecological, and economic development.

The holiday was initiated in Argentina in the 20th century and initially had a national character. However, over time, its popularity spread to other Latin American countries and eventually to the whole world.

World Field Day is an acknowledgment of the contribution of farmers and rural communities to ensuring food security, protecting the environment, and supporting a stable economy.

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits27.02.25, 15:15 • 268949 views

Day of Being Heard

March 7 is the Day of Being Heard, which reminds us of the importance of expressing our thoughts and beliefs, as well as the right of every person to be heard. This is a day when we have the opportunity to pay attention to the importance of communication in our lives. Sometimes we are afraid to express our opinion or do not receive enough attention, but today is the day to gather our strength and share what is important to you.

World Day of Prayer

This year, World Day of Prayer is celebrated on this day. It is an international day traditionally held on the first Friday of March. The holiday aims to unite people from different cultures and religions for joint prayer and support for one another in spirit. In various countries, this day is usually accompanied by prayer meetings, prayers for peace, as well as support and assistance actions for those in need.

World Day of Prayer also aims to remind us of the importance of spiritual unity and faith in times of hardship, as well as to strengthen global ties through shared prayers, regardless of religious or cultural differences.

Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to02.03.25, 20:15 • 412056 views

The Church commemorates the memory of the Holy Martyrs of Chersonesus: Basil, Ephrem, and others. These saints preached Christianity in the territory of the Northern Black Sea region in the 4th century and became martyrs for their faith in the city of Chersonesus Taurica.

The Holy Martyrs Basil, Ephrem, Eugene, Elpidios, Agafodor, Ether, and Capiton preached the Gospel in the region from the Danube to the Dnieper, including Crimea. They became some of the first preachers of Christianity in these lands, and their activities preceded the Baptism of Rus.

The faith in Christ's preaching was actively supported by the saints, despite the resistance of the pagans who inhabited Crimea. In the 4th century, a bishopric was established in Chersonesus, and it was during this period that the spread of Christianity in Crimea began.

Saint Ephrem, upon arriving in Chersonesus, continued to preach and spread the faith among the peoples living along the Danube. However, during persecutions, he was beheaded. His companion, Saint Basil, continued the preaching, who also faced resistance but did not cease his missionary work.

Spring holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what we celebrate28.02.25, 11:20 • 433469 views

One of the great miracles that occurred through the prayers of Saint Basil was the resurrection of the son of a noble resident of Chersonesus. After this, many pagans believed and accepted baptism.

This day is an important part of the Christian tradition, reminding us of faith, sacrifice, and the ascetic service of the saints, who became an example for many generations.

Name days according to the new calendar are celebrated on this day by Basil, Eugene, Nestor, Nicholas, Paul, Antonina, Anna, Catherine, Maria, Nadia, Oksana.

