BMW Day, Employee Appreciation Day: what else is celebrated on March 7

Today, March 7, the world celebrates BMW Day – an unofficial holiday dedicated to the German automotive company Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW), reports UNN.

On March 7, the world celebrates BMW Day. It was on this day in 1916 that the company was founded, which later became one of the leaders in the automotive industry.

The history of BMW began in 1910 when Gustav Otto founded the company Otto Flugmaschinenfabrik in Bavaria. However, at that time, the company specialized in the production of aircraft engines. In 1916, after reorganization, it was renamed Bayerische Flugzeugwerke AG, and just six years later, in 1922, the company was renamed Bayerische Motoren Werke (BMW) — a name we know today. However, the foundation for BMW was laid by Karl Rapp, who founded the company Rapp Motorenwerke GmbH in 1913, which later became part of the future automotive industry giant.

BMW is marked by numerous innovations in the automotive and aviation industries. One of the company's greatest achievements was the four-cylinder engine M10, which appeared on the market in 1962. This engine was an important step in the development of the automotive industry and allowed BMW to strengthen its position in the market.

Employee Appreciation Day

Every year on the first Friday of March, the world celebrates Employee Appreciation Day. This holiday was established in 1995 at the initiative of Bob Nelson, a member of Recognition Professionals International, and has since gained popularity among companies that value their employees.

The main goal of this day is to draw employers' attention to the contribution of each employee to the success of the company. Research shows that respectful treatment and recognition of achievements positively affect the motivation of subordinates, increase productivity, and create a comfortable atmosphere in the team.

World Field Day

March 7 is also celebrated as World Field Day – a holiday that emphasizes the importance of rural environments for social, ecological, and economic development.

The holiday was initiated in Argentina in the 20th century and initially had a national character. However, over time, its popularity spread to other Latin American countries and eventually to the whole world.

World Field Day is an acknowledgment of the contribution of farmers and rural communities to ensuring food security, protecting the environment, and supporting a stable economy.

Day of Being Heard

March 7 is the Day of Being Heard, which reminds us of the importance of expressing our thoughts and beliefs, as well as the right of every person to be heard. This is a day when we have the opportunity to pay attention to the importance of communication in our lives. Sometimes we are afraid to express our opinion or do not receive enough attention, but today is the day to gather our strength and share what is important to you.

World Day of Prayer

This year, World Day of Prayer is celebrated on this day. It is an international day traditionally held on the first Friday of March. The holiday aims to unite people from different cultures and religions for joint prayer and support for one another in spirit. In various countries, this day is usually accompanied by prayer meetings, prayers for peace, as well as support and assistance actions for those in need.

World Day of Prayer also aims to remind us of the importance of spiritual unity and faith in times of hardship, as well as to strengthen global ties through shared prayers, regardless of religious or cultural differences.

The Church commemorates the memory of the Holy Martyrs of Chersonesus: Basil, Ephrem, and others. These saints preached Christianity in the territory of the Northern Black Sea region in the 4th century and became martyrs for their faith in the city of Chersonesus Taurica.

The Holy Martyrs Basil, Ephrem, Eugene, Elpidios, Agafodor, Ether, and Capiton preached the Gospel in the region from the Danube to the Dnieper, including Crimea. They became some of the first preachers of Christianity in these lands, and their activities preceded the Baptism of Rus.

The faith in Christ's preaching was actively supported by the saints, despite the resistance of the pagans who inhabited Crimea. In the 4th century, a bishopric was established in Chersonesus, and it was during this period that the spread of Christianity in Crimea began.

Saint Ephrem, upon arriving in Chersonesus, continued to preach and spread the faith among the peoples living along the Danube. However, during persecutions, he was beheaded. His companion, Saint Basil, continued the preaching, who also faced resistance but did not cease his missionary work.

One of the great miracles that occurred through the prayers of Saint Basil was the resurrection of the son of a noble resident of Chersonesus. After this, many pagans believed and accepted baptism.

This day is an important part of the Christian tradition, reminding us of faith, sacrifice, and the ascetic service of the saints, who became an example for many generations.

Name days according to the new calendar are celebrated on this day by Basil, Eugene, Nestor, Nicholas, Paul, Antonina, Anna, Catherine, Maria, Nadia, Oksana.