BMW has created a “superbrain” to control electric vehicle systems

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

BMW has created a “superbrain” to control electric vehicle systems

BMW has created a “superbrain” to control electric vehicle systems

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24807 views

BMW has developed a new “Heart of Joy” control unit for its upcoming Neue Klasse electric vehicles. The 20x20 cm device promises 10 times faster performance and unique driving dynamics.

BMW continues to show us the technological advantages of the new generation of electric vehicles. The BMW Vision Neue Klasse has an unexpected co-pilot: a tiny black box called the Heart of Joy.

Transmits UNN with reference to The Verge.

Details

BMW's long-awaited new family of electric vehicles, the Neue Klasse, features an interesting and important innovation - the "Heart of Joy" , a new control unit that is expected to improve the performance of the company's future electric vehicles to a level never seen before.

What we know about the new product

Measuring approximately 20*20 cm, the Heart of Joy box will serve as a control module for the Neue Klasse electrified vehicles that will be launched later in 202.

"The Heart of Joy was developed in-house by BMW engineers, which is unique, as most manufacturers combine hundreds of off-the-shelf components and write program code to make them all interact with each other.

This leads to a kind of homogeneity of driving experience across brands, as most brands use the same suppliers. 

BMW instructed its engineers to think about how to differentiate its electric vehicles from competitors by creating a new unified computing system that could provide a variety of driving dynamics across the BMW lineup, from SUVs to sports cars.

However, one of its key technologies, which combines all the complex systems of vehicle dynamics and performance, has not yet been discussed and is focused on the development of a high-performance prototype, which, however, will not go into production.

The "Heart of Joy" will be a control unit "10 times faster" than the current ones. BMW is working hard to offer unparalleled driving dynamics in its future electric vehicles.

- promises the press release.

To the already well-known "dimensions" that BMW has introduced in its Neue Klasse - electric, digital and circular - a fourth is added - "driving pleasure", which will be taken to a new level with the new "Heart of Joy" control unit .

It is also important to recall that BMW no longer offers the M8 Coupe, a sports car known among the brand's fans under the codename "F92". It has quietly disappeared from the company's configurator. Convertible and Gran Coupe versions remain available, but the entire 8 Series may cease to exist by 2026.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

