BMW has created a “superbrain” to control electric vehicle systems

BMW continues to show us the technological advantages of the new generation of electric vehicles. The BMW Vision Neue Klasse has an unexpected co-pilot: a tiny black box called the Heart of Joy.

BMW's long-awaited new family of electric vehicles, the Neue Klasse, features an interesting and important innovation - the "Heart of Joy" , a new control unit that is expected to improve the performance of the company's future electric vehicles to a level never seen before.

Measuring approximately 20*20 cm, the Heart of Joy box will serve as a control module for the Neue Klasse electrified vehicles that will be launched later in 202.

"The Heart of Joy was developed in-house by BMW engineers, which is unique, as most manufacturers combine hundreds of off-the-shelf components and write program code to make them all interact with each other.

This leads to a kind of homogeneity of driving experience across brands, as most brands use the same suppliers.

BMW instructed its engineers to think about how to differentiate its electric vehicles from competitors by creating a new unified computing system that could provide a variety of driving dynamics across the BMW lineup, from SUVs to sports cars.

However, one of its key technologies, which combines all the complex systems of vehicle dynamics and performance, has not yet been discussed and is focused on the development of a high-performance prototype, which, however, will not go into production.

The "Heart of Joy" will be a control unit "10 times faster" than the current ones. BMW is working hard to offer unparalleled driving dynamics in its future electric vehicles. - promises the press release.

To the already well-known "dimensions" that BMW has introduced in its Neue Klasse - electric, digital and circular - a fourth is added - "driving pleasure", which will be taken to a new level with the new "Heart of Joy" control unit .

