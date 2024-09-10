Bloomberg: Russia's oil export revenues fall to lowest level since February

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116661 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119126 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194089 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151292 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151594 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142417 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196165 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112366 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185139 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105030 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 10:53 PM • 83392 views

February 28, 10:53 PM • 83392 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 79556 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 54823 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
03:40 AM • 61717 views

03:40 AM • 61717 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump
04:00 AM • 37715 views

04:00 AM • 37715 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194089 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 194089 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196165 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196165 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185139 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211996 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 200241 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200241 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 148815 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148815 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148144 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152296 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 143283 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143283 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159729 views
Bloomberg: Russia's oil export revenues fall to lowest level since February

Bloomberg: Russia's oil export revenues fall to lowest level since February
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 24147 views

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24147 views

The drop in oil prices has led to a decline in Russia's oil revenues to the lowest level since February. The average four-week volume of oil exports fell to 3.13 million barrels per day, and the value of exports dropped to $1.44 billion per week.

The fall in oil prices has pushed Russia's oil revenues to the lowest level since February, underscoring the challenges Moscow faces amid a weakening global market. Bloomberg reports UNN.

Details

The decline in prices has brought Russian Urals crude back to the $60 per barrel mark that the G7 countries had tried to impose as a sanction for the invasion of Ukraine. According to Argus Media, oil from Russian Baltic ports was trading at an average of $60.12 per barrel on Friday.

The four-week average oil supply fell to 3.13 million barrels per day, down 30 thousand barrels per day from the previous period. Weekly supplies, which are much more volatile, moved in the opposite direction, increasing by about 40 thousand barrels per day.

The fall in global prices has forced several OPEC+ member countries, including Russia, to postpone until December the easing of production restrictions that had been planned since October. This means that Moscow will actually have to cut production in October and November to compensate for exceeding the OPEC+ target earlier this year.

Oil supplies

According to ship tracking data and port agent reports, 29 tankers loaded 21.99 million barrels of Russian oil in the week to September 8, up from 21.67 million barrels on 29 vessels the previous week. This means that the daily marine supply of Russian oil for the week of September 8 increased by about 40 thousand barrels to 3.14 million.

The less volatile four-week average moved in the opposite direction, falling by 30 thousand barrels per day to 3.13 million compared to 3.16 million the previous week. Except for one week when it fell below 3 million barrels per day, supplies have been fluctuating between 3.13 and 3.25 million barrels per day since the beginning of July.

This year's oil supplies are 45 thousand barrels per day lower than the average for the whole of 2023.

Russia stopped setting export targets at the end of May, instead limiting production in line with its partners in the OPEC+ group. The country's production target is set at 8.978 million barrels per day by the end of November, after the planned mitigation of some production cuts was postponed for two months.

Export value

The total value of Russian oil exports dropped to $1.44 billion in the seven days to September 8, compared to $1.52 billion in the previous period to September 1. A slight increase in weekly shipments was more than offset by a drop in prices for the main Russian oil flows. This brought the weekly value of foreign supplies to its lowest level since January.

Prices for exports from Baltic ports decreased by $6.30 per barrel, while supplies from the Black Sea fell by about $5.90 per barrel. Prices for the key Pacific grade ESPO were down $2.70 from the previous week. Delivered prices in India also fell by $5.90 per barrel, according to Argus Media.

The four-week average revenue fell to its lowest level since February, at approximately $1.51 billion per week. The four-week average high of $2.17 billion per week was reached in the period through June 19, 2022.

India became the largest importer of Russian oil in July - Reuters22.08.24, 16:19 • 13076 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World

Contact us about advertising