Bloomberg: foreign direct investment in China has fallen by more than 50%

Despite the fact that Beijing is actively seeking funds for its economy abroad, foreign direct investment in China fell by 56% in the first quarter of this year. Bloomberg writes about it, UNN reports.

Details

The publication noted that China's direct investment commitments in its balance of payments amounted to $10.3 billion in the first three months of the year. This figure is 56% lower than in the same period last year

The data also showed that the current account surplus fell to its lowest level since the start of the pandemic due to a smaller surplus in trade in goods and a persistent deficit in services.

Recall

In the first quarter of 2024 , the United States overtook China to become Germany's top trading partner with a trade volume of 63 billion euros, while China's figure was just under 60 billion euros.

U.S. mulls sanctions on Chinese banks over their role in cooperation with Russia - WSJ