Blogger Mandziuk wore a sweatshirt with Bandera's image for a trip to Poland: why Ukrainians criticized her

Blogger Olena Mandziuk, to show her pro-Ukrainian stance, wore a sweatshirt with the image of Stepan Bandera during a trip to Poland. However, she was criticized by Ukrainians living in Poland, UNN reports.

The blogger posted a photo on Instagram where she is wearing a hoodie with the image of Stepan Bandera, and added the caption: "Dress code at the border with Poland." This publication by the blogger caused a lot of critical comments from Ukrainians living in Poland.

How can this be compared? Yesterday, from Ukrainians in Poland, I received such remarks. Not from Poles! Because such a law has not been adopted there, and only a similar anti-Ukrainian policy is being pursued, fueled by Russia, and Ukrainians are already falling for it. I am ashamed of those who do not know the history of Ukraine, do not respect their own heroes who fought for our freedom. They still so easily bend to Soviet myths and do not defend our heritage abroad! - Mandziuk captioned the stories, adding a screenshot where one user replied to her that wearing a sweatshirt with Bandera's image "is like coming to Ukraine in a T-shirt with Putin."

In the next story, she added that she is not afraid to be herself and defend Ukrainian identity.

I am not afraid of Russians, or Poles, or anyone else, because I know that the truth is on my side. Being true to myself and my history, my country, is much more important to me than bending to anti-Ukrainian propaganda from those who did not recognize Ukraine as a state, created genocide, and killed hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian souls. - Mandziuk stated.

