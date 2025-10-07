$41.340.11
October 7, 03:10 PM
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
October 7, 02:52 PM
Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 7, 12:19 PM
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
October 7, 11:53 AM
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 7, 09:44 AM
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Blogger Mandziuk wore a sweatshirt with Bandera's image for a trip to Poland: why Ukrainians criticized her

Kyiv • UNN

 • 972 views

Blogger Olena Mandziuk wore a sweatshirt with Stepan Bandera's image during a trip to Poland to demonstrate her pro-Ukrainian stance. This drew criticism from Ukrainians residing in Poland.

Blogger Mandziuk wore a sweatshirt with Bandera's image for a trip to Poland: why Ukrainians criticized her

Blogger Olena Mandziuk, to show her pro-Ukrainian stance, wore a sweatshirt with the image of Stepan Bandera during a trip to Poland. However, she was criticized by Ukrainians living in Poland, UNN reports.

Details

The blogger posted a photo on Instagram where she is wearing a hoodie with the image of Stepan Bandera, and added the caption: "Dress code at the border with Poland." This publication by the blogger caused a lot of critical comments from Ukrainians living in Poland.

How can this be compared? Yesterday, from Ukrainians in Poland, I received such remarks. Not from Poles! Because such a law has not been adopted there, and only a similar anti-Ukrainian policy is being pursued, fueled by Russia, and Ukrainians are already falling for it. I am ashamed of those who do not know the history of Ukraine, do not respect their own heroes who fought for our freedom. They still so easily bend to Soviet myths and do not defend our heritage abroad! 

- Mandziuk captioned the stories, adding a screenshot where one user replied to her that wearing a sweatshirt with Bandera's image "is like coming to Ukraine in a T-shirt with Putin."

In the next story, she added that she is not afraid to be herself and defend Ukrainian identity.

I am not afraid of Russians, or Poles, or anyone else, because I know that the truth is on my side. Being true to myself and my history, my country, is much more important to me than bending to anti-Ukrainian propaganda from those who did not recognize Ukraine as a state, created genocide, and killed hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian souls.

 - Mandziuk stated.

Polish President Nawrocki submitted a bill to the Sejm against "Banderism"29.09.25, 23:10 • 13323 views

Recall

Volunteer and blogger Olena Mandziuk addressed blogger Anna Alkhim with a proposal to personally join a humanitarian trip to the front, to which she agreed.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Society
State Border of Ukraine
charity
Ukraine
Poland