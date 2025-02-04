Blogger from Dnipropetrovs'k region, who posed as a cyberpolice officer, detained in Kyiv

A 28-year-old social media user filmed provocative videos posing as a cyberpolice officer.

Details

Kyiv police have brought to administrative responsibility a blogger from Dnipropetrovs'k region who has tens of thousands of followers: law enforcement officers found that the suspect was streaming while wearing a police uniform.

The 28-year-old social media user, posing as a cyberpolice officer, behaved defiantly and used foul language, the report said.

The police drew up an administrative report against the young man under Part 1 of Article 184-3 of the Code of Administrative Offenses - illegal use by an individual of signs of belonging to the National Police.

Recall

Vladislav Hranetsky-Stafiychuk, known as Sord, was served a notice of suspicion for illegal possession of weapons. Earlier, the blogger was accused of embezzling 350 thousand hryvnias from a fee for mortars for the Armed Forces.

