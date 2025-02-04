Fraudsters send fake messages about pension increases in 2025

Attackers are spreading false information on social media and messengers that pensions will be increased by almost one and a half times starting February 2025. Fraudsters offer to follow the link. Cyberpolice urges NOT to open such links.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

Details

The Pension Fund of Ukraine, together with the Cyber Police Department, draw attention to the fact that unknown persons have spread information in online media (especially in Telegram channels) that starting in February 2025, pensions will be adjusted and will increase by almost one and a half times. - The message reads.

Manipulative ads with catchy headlines and links to fake websites have been revealed - scammers invite pensioners to fill out a questionnaire. Entering your personal and banking data is extremely dangerous.

In order to avoid becoming victims of fraud, we urge you not to click on or open such links for your own safety. - law enforcement officers inform.

In , the Pension Fund drew attention to an important clarification:

Recalculations of pension payments due to changes in legislation are carried out without additional requests from citizens: no data is required to be filled in, especially taking into account this distribution!

