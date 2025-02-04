Fraudsters send fake messages about pension increases in 2025

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Fraudsters send fake messages about pension increases in 2025

Fraudsters send fake messages about pension increases in 2025

Kyiv  •  UNN

Cyberpolice warns of a fraudulent scheme with false reports of a 1.5-fold increase in pensions starting in February 2025. Attackers collect personal data through fake links and questionnaires.

Attackers are spreading false information on social media and messengers that  pensions will be increased by almost one and a half times starting February 2025. Fraudsters offer to follow the link. Cyberpolice urges NOT to open such links.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

Details

The Pension Fund of Ukraine, together with the Cyber Police Department, draw attention to the fact that unknown persons have spread information in online media (especially in Telegram channels) that starting in February 2025, pensions will be adjusted and will increase by almost one and a half times.

- The message reads. 

Manipulative ads with catchy headlines and links to fake websites have been revealed - scammers invite pensioners  to fill out a questionnaire.  Entering your personal and banking data is extremely dangerous.

In order to avoid becoming victims of fraud, we urge you not to click on or open such links for your own safety.

- law enforcement officers inform. 

In , the Pension Fund drew attention to an important clarification:

Recalculations of pension payments due to changes in legislation are carried out without additional requests from citizens: no data is required to be filled in, especially taking into account this distribution!

Quarter of pensioners receive less than UAH 3000: where in Ukraine the highest and lowest pensions are30.01.25, 10:15 • 26358 views

