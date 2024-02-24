Blockade of the Polish border: Ukrainian drivers stuck in queues receive food packages

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 29534 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 108135 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 69276 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 272348 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 232187 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 190749 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 230489 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251448 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157446 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372115 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film
April 4, 07:29 AM • 86186 views

April 4, 07:29 AM • 86186 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries
April 4, 08:18 AM • 108414 views

April 4, 08:18 AM • 108414 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon
April 4, 09:06 AM • 74384 views

April 4, 09:06 AM • 74384 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife
April 4, 09:23 AM • 67241 views

April 4, 09:23 AM • 67241 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy
02:15 PM • 42268 views

02:15 PM • 42268 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 42944 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 108142 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 272358 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 212156 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 232193 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes
01:48 PM • 19735 views

01:48 PM • 19735 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon
April 4, 10:29 AM • 27913 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 27913 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"
April 4, 10:08 AM • 27867 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 27867 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 67616 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 74758 views
Blockade of the Polish border: Ukrainian drivers stuck in queues receive food packages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104796 views

Ukrainian drivers stuck on the border with Poland due to farmers' protests received hot food and groceries from the Ukrainian government with the help of international volunteers.

Blockade of the Polish border: Ukrainian drivers stuck in queues receive food packages

Ukrainian drivers who were stuck on the border with Poland due to protests by local farmers were brought hot food and food packages. This was reported by the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, according to UNN 

Details

The team of the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development, together with volunteers from international organizations, distributed 500 hot meals and food packages at the blocked Korchova-Krakivets and Medyka-Shehyni checkpoints.

It is noted that it is carried out with the financial support of the charitable organization Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) and the Howard G. Buffett Foundation. Buffet Fundation. Starting tomorrow, volunteers will deliver 500-700 meals on a regular basis.

Thank you for your continued support of the Global Empowerment Mission and the Howard Buffett Foundation. I also thank our drivers for their endurance, especially now that provocations are becoming more frequent. The team of the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure is working at all levels to resolve the situation

- summarized Oleksandr Kubrakov, Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development.

Recall

On February 24, Polish protesters temporarily ended their blockade of the Ustyluh-Zosin border crossing on the anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, allowing trucks and cars to cross the border according to the established procedure.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
Ukraine
Poland
