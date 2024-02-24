Blockade of the Polish border: Ukrainian drivers stuck in queues receive food packages

Ukrainian drivers who were stuck on the border with Poland due to protests by local farmers were brought hot food and food packages. This was reported by the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, according to UNN .

Details

The team of the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development, together with volunteers from international organizations, distributed 500 hot meals and food packages at the blocked Korchova-Krakivets and Medyka-Shehyni checkpoints.

It is noted that it is carried out with the financial support of the charitable organization Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) and the Howard G. Buffett Foundation. Buffet Fundation. Starting tomorrow, volunteers will deliver 500-700 meals on a regular basis.

Thank you for your continued support of the Global Empowerment Mission and the Howard Buffett Foundation. I also thank our drivers for their endurance, especially now that provocations are becoming more frequent. The team of the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure is working at all levels to resolve the situation - summarized Oleksandr Kubrakov, Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development.

Recall

On February 24, Polish protesters temporarily ended their blockade of the Ustyluh-Zosin border crossing on the anniversary of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, allowing trucks and cars to cross the border according to the established procedure.