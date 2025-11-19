The chief military "chaplain" of the Russian Federation, Dmytro Vasylenkov, who blessed the Rashists to wage war against Ukraine, has been заочно (in absentia) notified of suspicion, reports UNN with reference to the SBU and the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

Law enforcement officers have collected evidence of subversive activities by Dmytro Vasylenkov – deputy head of the Synodal Department of the Russian Orthodox Church for interaction with the armed forces and law enforcement agencies of the Russian Federation.

According to the case materials, the archpriest publicly promotes Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine and justifies the war crimes of the Rashists.

In April 2023, Moscow Patriarch Kirill (Gundyayev) appointed the cleric as the "chief military priest," who organizes the dissemination of Kremlin narratives within the armed forces of the Russian Federation.

To this end, the individual conducts special courses for training "agitators in cassocks" who impose the ideology of Rashism on the Russian occupation groups.

Before his appointment as the Kremlin's "church mouthpiece," Vasylenkov first graduated from a military school in Yaroslavl and a theological seminary in Russia. He later became an archpriest of the St. Petersburg Diocese of the Russian Orthodox Church.

According to the case materials, since 2014, the cleric has made 60 trips to the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, where he "blessed" the Rashists to wage war against Ukraine.

In addition, the individual actively participated in involving UOC (MP) priests in the temporarily occupied territories in justifying the occupation of our lands.

The forensic linguistic examination initiated by the Security Service confirmed the facts of Vasylenkov's information-subversive activities in the interests of the Kremlin.

In Ukraine, more than 200 criminal proceedings have already been initiated against clerics of the UOC (MP), among the defendants are 27 high-ranking church officials

Let's add

Based on the collected evidence, SBU investigators заочно (in absentia) notified him of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

▪️ 436 (propaganda of war);

▪️ Part 3 of Art. 436-2 (justification, recognition as lawful, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants, committed using mass media).

Since the perpetrator is hiding in the territory of the Russian Federation, comprehensive measures are underway to bring him to justice.

The investigation was conducted under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General.