Exclusive
02:24 PM
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
02:04 PM
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
01:20 PM
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
01:15 PM
The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Ternopil has risen to 25, three of them are children
12:10 PM
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
Exclusive
11:46 AM
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
11:37 AM
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice
10:05 AM
Romania, in addition to Poland, scrambled fighter jets amid Russia's attack on Ukraine: it detected a drone in its airspace
Exclusive
November 19, 08:21 AM
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a teacher attacked a lyceum employee with a knife
Exclusive
November 19, 08:06 AM
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficient
"Blessed" the Rashists for the war against Ukraine: the main military "chaplain" of the Russian Federation was заочно notified of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 696 views

The SBU notified Dmytro Vasylenkov, the chief military priest of the Russian Federation, of suspicion in absentia for promoting war and justifying crimes. Since 2014, he has been "blessing" the Rashists for war and involving UOC (MP) priests in justifying the occupation.

"Blessed" the Rashists for the war against Ukraine: the main military "chaplain" of the Russian Federation was заочно notified of suspicion

The chief military "chaplain" of the Russian Federation, Dmytro Vasylenkov, who blessed the Rashists to wage war against Ukraine, has been заочно (in absentia) notified of suspicion, reports UNN with reference to the SBU and the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

Law enforcement officers have collected evidence of subversive activities by Dmytro Vasylenkov – deputy head of the Synodal Department of the Russian Orthodox Church for interaction with the armed forces and law enforcement agencies of the Russian Federation.

According to the case materials, the archpriest publicly promotes Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine and justifies the war crimes of the Rashists.

In April 2023, Moscow Patriarch Kirill (Gundyayev) appointed the cleric as the "chief military priest," who organizes the dissemination of Kremlin narratives within the armed forces of the Russian Federation.

To this end, the individual conducts special courses for training "agitators in cassocks" who impose the ideology of Rashism on the Russian occupation groups.

Before his appointment as the Kremlin's "church mouthpiece," Vasylenkov first graduated from a military school in Yaroslavl and a theological seminary in Russia. He later became an archpriest of the St. Petersburg Diocese of the Russian Orthodox Church.

According to the case materials, since 2014, the cleric has made 60 trips to the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, where he "blessed" the Rashists to wage war against Ukraine.

In addition, the individual actively participated in involving UOC (MP) priests in the temporarily occupied territories in justifying the occupation of our lands.

The forensic linguistic examination initiated by the Security Service confirmed the facts of Vasylenkov's information-subversive activities in the interests of the Kremlin.

In Ukraine, more than 200 criminal proceedings have already been initiated against clerics of the UOC (MP), among the defendants are 27 high-ranking church officials10.11.25, 13:34 • 8364 views

Let's add

Based on the collected evidence, SBU investigators заочно (in absentia) notified him of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

▪️ 436 (propaganda of war);

▪️ Part 3 of Art. 436-2 (justification, recognition as lawful, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants, committed using mass media).

Since the perpetrator is hiding in the territory of the Russian Federation, comprehensive measures are underway to bring him to justice.

The investigation was conducted under the procedural guidance of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Luhansk Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine