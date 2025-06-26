Black boxes of the tragic Air India flight partially decoded: India will not transfer data abroad yet

The Indian government has recovered the first data from the black boxes of the Air India flight that crashed in India near Ahmedabad on June 12, killing more than 260 people. Despite earlier media reports that the recordings may be transferred to the United States, the Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation said that they will be studied by local experts for the time being, Independent reports UNN.

The first data from the flight recorders of the Air India plane that crashed near Ahmedabad on June 12 has been successfully recovered - the Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation said, stressing that the investigation is ongoing and all work is currently being carried out exclusively by Indian specialists.

The black box of the crashed AI 171 flight is still in India and is being investigated by the Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) – Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said in a comment to ANI.

According to official information, on June 24, under the supervision of the AAIB, the process of extracting data from the protected modules of the recorders - CVR (cockpit voice recorder) and FDR (flight data recorder) - began. Access to the memory block has already been obtained, and the data itself has been downloaded. Experts are now analyzing the recorded information to find out the causes of the tragedy, which killed 241 passengers and at least 19 people on the ground. Only one person survived.

Earlier, the media reported that the recorders may be sent to the United States for more detailed analysis. However, on Thursday, June 26, the ministry assured: "a decision to transfer data abroad will be made only after the AAIB completes a full assessment of technical and safety aspects."

Addition

The disaster occurred just seconds after the Boeing 787 Dreamliner took off, heading to London. The liner crashed into the dormitory of BJ Medical College. Due to the extensive damage and fire, identification of bodies was impossible without DNA analysis. The transfer of remains to relatives began only three days after the tragedy.

The Ahmedabad plane crash has already been called the deadliest aviation tragedy in the world in the last decade. It has triggered a wave of inspections in India's fast-growing aviation sector.

Thus, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation of India (DGCA) initiated a special audit after the disaster. The agency found recurring defects in aircraft maintenance at the country's largest airports - Delhi and Mumbai.

"Recurring problems indicate ineffective monitoring and inadequate measures to address shortcomings," the DGCA said in an official statement.

The audit also revealed violations by engineers: neglecting safety protocols, ignoring certain malfunctions, and failing to follow technical instructions during aircraft maintenance.