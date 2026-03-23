Bitcoin stabilizes - should one invest amid wars?

Bitcoin shows signs of recovery after a period of decline, but it is too early to talk about stable growth. The cryptocurrency market remains sensitive to global risks, particularly military conflicts. Financier Viktor Halchynskyi told UNN about this in a comment.

This is not yet growth, but only stabilization

Despite a slight increase in the exchange rate, the expert warns against excessive optimism. Current fluctuations are rather a balance between demand and sales than a confident upward movement. In his opinion, a real recovery can only be recorded after passing key psychological levels.

Currently, this is not growth, but stabilization. The range of 68-72 thousand dollars is, conditionally, restraint and counterweights. There are those who enter and those who exit. If Bitcoin breaks 80 thousand and goes further to 90 - then we can talk about real growth - Halchynskyi noted.

He also reminded that historically, cryptocurrency has already shown significantly higher values.

It reached a maximum of approximately 120+ thousand dollars. Therefore, current figures are still far from the peak - added the expert.

War changes investor behavior

Military conflicts, particularly in the Middle East, directly affect the crypto market. During periods of escalation, investors initially exit risky assets, but then partially return, looking for alternative ways to preserve funds.

Bitcoin in this context is sometimes perceived as "digital gold," but this role is unstable.

Initially, there was a decline, because many people exited this asset. And now some investors are again looking for a conditional "safe haven" and returning. But the problem is that this haven is not quiet - Halchynskyi explained.

Why Bitcoin is not exactly "protection"

Unlike traditional assets, cryptocurrencies have their own risks, which are exacerbated during global instability. This is not only about volatility, but also about technological dependence.

Bitcoin is critically dependent on electricity, data center infrastructure, and internet stability - and these are the elements that can suffer during wars.

Bitcoin depends on electricity, on data centers, on infrastructure. It is not a physical asset that can simply be taken and stored. And in conditions of war, these risks only increase - the expert noted.

High risk and speculative nature

Halchynskyi emphasizes that the crypto market remains a high-risk environment where it is important to clearly understand one's financial capabilities. Investments in Bitcoin can only be justified if one is prepared for losses.

This is a high-risk story. If you enter Bitcoin - then only with the money that you are willing to write off if something goes wrong. If you understand this as a game - then yes, you can enter - he explained.

Why people still buy

Despite the risks, Bitcoin retains its attractiveness. It is used both for investments and for transactions, particularly where speed or conditional anonymity is important.

It is this dual function that maintains interest in cryptocurrency even during crisis periods.

There are those who enter Bitcoin as a way to preserve funds, and there are those who use it for transactions. This forms the demand, which currently partially balances the market - Halchynskyi summarized.

Thus, the current growth of Bitcoin is rather a sign of stabilization than the beginning of a new boom. Further dynamics will depend both on global security and on investors' willingness to take risks in conditions of uncertainty.

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