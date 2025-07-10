Bitcoin set a new record: on July 10, the cryptocurrency is asking for over $112 thousand

On July 10, the Bitcoin exchange rate exceeded 112 thousand dollars, setting a new all-time high for the cryptocurrency. Over the last day, its value increased by 2.85%, writes UNN with reference to Binance.

July 10, 2025, 16:25 (UTC) Bitcoin crossed the 112,000 USDT benchmark and is now trading at 112,288.03125 USDT, with a narrowed 2.85% increase in 24 hours - the post says.

This is the highest indicator in all 16 years of this cryptocurrency's existence.

Addition

USDT is a cryptocurrency that belongs to the stablecoin category. Its value is pegged to the US dollar at a 1:1 ratio, meaning one USDT always tries to be worth one dollar. This makes it a popular means for storing and transferring funds in the world of cryptocurrencies, as it provides value stability, unlike other cryptocurrencies that can fluctuate significantly in price.

Recall

On the night of July 9-10, 2025, Bitcoin reached a new historical high of $111,999, increasing by 3.3% per day. The cryptocurrency's market capitalization is $2.02 trillion, and the growth is associated with the weakening dollar and demand from institutional investors.