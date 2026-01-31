Bitcoin plummets below $80,000: crypto market gripped by sell-off wave

$42.850.00
51.240.00
ukenru
05:53 PM • 1854 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
05:28 PM • 3998 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
04:54 PM • 5166 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
03:43 PM • 7410 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
02:50 PM • 8972 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
02:25 PM • 8586 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
01:12 PM • 8180 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
January 31, 12:33 PM • 4912 views
"Ukrzaliznytsia" changes routes in three regions and transfers passengers to buses due to the threat of shelling
January 31, 11:48 AM • 10628 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
January 31, 10:30 AM • 17741 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−11°
4m/s
77%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 15724 views
Mercedes unveils new armored S-Class for world leadersJanuary 31, 09:57 AM • 3468 views
Iran threatens strike on Israel amid US preparations for military operationJanuary 31, 11:24 AM • 9440 views
Occupiers' morale relies on opioids: GUR released new interceptsVideo01:23 PM • 5864 views
Putin's special envoy arrived in Miami and has already left for negotiations with Trump's representativesVideo01:52 PM • 9050 views
Publications
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 25983 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 55504 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 36861 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 41704 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 44804 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Donald Trump
Steve Witkoff
Scott Bessent
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Moldova
Romania
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passport04:40 PM • 2210 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 15771 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 21383 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 22272 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screenVideoJanuary 30, 06:12 PM • 21123 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
Series

Bitcoin plummets below $80,000: crypto market gripped by sell-off wave

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

On January 31, Bitcoin dropped below $80,000, triggering a cascade of liquidations in the crypto market. This decline is accompanied by an outflow of funds from Bitcoin ETFs and a decrease in investor interest in risky assets.

Bitcoin plummets below $80,000: crypto market gripped by sell-off wave

On the last day of January, the value of Bitcoin fell below the psychological mark of $80,000 for the first time in a long time, which provoked a cascade of liquidations in the crypto market. The fall of the main cryptocurrency is accompanied by significant outflows of funds from Bitcoin ETFs and a general decrease in investors' appetite for risky assets amid macroeconomic uncertainty. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to Bloomberg, the main reason for the acceleration of the collapse was a change in expectations regarding the monetary policy of the US Federal Reserve. The nomination of Kevin Warsh as Fed chairman, whom the market perceives as a hardliner, intensified investors' fears of a prolonged period of high interest rates. In addition, traders' sentiment worsened due to massive liquidations of long positions, the total amount of which approached $1 billion in the last day.

US Marshals Service investigates hack of government crypto wallets29.01.26, 03:00 • 4104 views

Analysts also note that Bitcoin came under pressure due to the strengthening dollar and the outflow of capital into safer assets.

This is the worst-case scenario for Bitcoin: the stability of Treasury bonds makes them attractive, while the volatility of crypto assets deters even institutional players

– Bitfinex experts note.

Situation in the altcoin market

Following Bitcoin, other major cryptocurrencies also recorded significant losses. Ethereum fell to $2,900, and assets such as Solana and Cardano lost 9% to 12% of their value in just one trading session. The Fear & Greed Index fell to 17, indicating a state of extreme fear among market participants.

Gold resumed rapid growth after a relative dip the day before30.01.26, 06:16 • 4850 views

Investors are currently awaiting the release of fresh US inflation data, which could either calm the market or trigger a further fall into the $70,000-$75,000 range. Despite the current pessimism, some analysts consider such a correction a "necessary reset" before a possible recovery in the second quarter of 2026.

Bitcoin plummets to two-month low amid massive capital outflow from US ETFs30.01.26, 06:46 • 19338 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyTechnologies
Federal Reserve
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Bloomberg L.P.
United States