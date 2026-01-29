US Marshals Service investigates hack of government crypto wallets

The U.S. Marshals Service has launched an investigation into the alleged hacking of government accounts holding confiscated digital assets. The incident became public after analysts reported the withdrawal of significant sums from addresses under the control of federal law enforcement. Bloomberg reports this, writes UNN.

Details

According to on-chain investigator ZachXBT, over $60 million was stolen from confiscation wallets in late 2025. Patrick Witt, executive director of the President's Council of Advisors on Digital Assets, confirmed that the agency is already working on the case.

"We will not be making any statements at this time as this matter is under investigation," a spokesperson for the Marshals Service said.

Risks to the Strategic Reserve

This hack has become a serious challenge for the national strategic Bitcoin reserve, created at the initiative of Donald Trump. Given that total losses from crypto hackers exceeded $3.4 billion in 2025, the vulnerability of state storage facilities calls into question the security of federal digital accumulations. It is currently unknown whether the main reserve's funds were affected, or only assets seized as part of criminal proceedings.

US Cyber Chief Uploaded Sensitive Data to Public ChatGPT