US Marshals Service investigates hack of government crypto wallets

Merz: Ukraine will not be able to join the European Union in 2027
January 28, 07:02 PM • 9826 views
Zelenskyy warned that Russia is preparing for a new strike on Ukraine
January 28, 06:50 PM • 13730 views
Rubio: the next round of negotiations will be held in a bilateral format - between Ukraine and Russia
January 28, 06:25 PM • 12463 views
Government appoints new supervisory board for Energoatom: who is on it and what are its main tasks
January 28, 06:10 PM • 12686 views
Ukraine is creating a “small” air defense command, which will be headed by Colonel Yevhen Khliebnikov
January 28, 03:19 PM • 15935 views
Ukraine protests to Hungary over false statements about election interference
Exclusive
January 28, 03:18 PM • 18178 views
The end of the old Western model: why Britain is restarting relations with China
Exclusive
January 28, 02:57 PM • 13584 views
Dollar or euro: which has a greater impact on prices in Ukraine, and which is better to choose for foreign currency savings
January 28, 02:19 PM • 24842 views
New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected
January 28, 11:48 AM • 24197 views
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Main
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Khrystyna Soloviy surprised with her decision regarding the Stepan Higa memorial concert: what is the reason?PhotoJanuary 28, 03:18 PM • 4646 views
Another day with and without schedules: tomorrow, electricity will be cut off throughout UkraineJanuary 28, 04:40 PM • 3984 views
Neither hypothermia nor an icy apartment: Police reveal circumstances of 88-year-old woman's death in Kyiv's Podil districtPhotoJanuary 28, 05:00 PM • 4896 views
Tender words for a husband-defender: how Alyona Omargalieva congratulated Tamerlan on his birthdayJanuary 28, 06:25 PM • 8526 views
Russia lost two aircraft at once - Su-30 and Su-3408:56 PM • 3022 views
Publications
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statementsJanuary 28, 10:59 AM • 34739 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 63879 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 90920 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 70283 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 88887 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Berlin
Greenland
UNN Lite
Tender words for a husband-defender: how Alyona Omargalieva congratulated Tamerlan on his birthdayJanuary 28, 06:25 PM • 8570 views
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 38007 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 36570 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 43224 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 45861 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Sukhoi Su-30
Su-34

US Marshals Service investigates hack of government crypto wallets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

The U.S. Marshals Service is investigating a hack of government accounts holding confiscated digital assets. Over $60 million has been withdrawn from the wallets, raising questions about the security of federal digital holdings.

US Marshals Service investigates hack of government crypto wallets

The U.S. Marshals Service has launched an investigation into the alleged hacking of government accounts holding confiscated digital assets. The incident became public after analysts reported the withdrawal of significant sums from addresses under the control of federal law enforcement. Bloomberg reports this, writes UNN.

Details

According to on-chain investigator ZachXBT, over $60 million was stolen from confiscation wallets in late 2025. Patrick Witt, executive director of the President's Council of Advisors on Digital Assets, confirmed that the agency is already working on the case.

"We will not be making any statements at this time as this matter is under investigation,"

a spokesperson for the Marshals Service said.

Risks to the Strategic Reserve

This hack has become a serious challenge for the national strategic Bitcoin reserve, created at the initiative of Donald Trump. Given that total losses from crypto hackers exceeded $3.4 billion in 2025, the vulnerability of state storage facilities calls into question the security of federal digital accumulations. It is currently unknown whether the main reserve's funds were affected, or only assets seized as part of criminal proceedings. 

US Cyber Chief Uploaded Sensitive Data to Public ChatGPT28.01.26, 22:28 • 1696 views

Stepan Haftko

