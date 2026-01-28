$42.960.17
51.230.17
ukenru
07:02 PM • 4210 views
Zelenskyy warned that Russia is preparing for a new strike on Ukraine
06:50 PM • 7132 views
Rubio: the next round of negotiations will be held in a bilateral format - between Ukraine and Russia
06:25 PM • 7176 views
Government appoints new supervisory board for Energoatom: who is on it and what are its main tasks
06:10 PM • 8208 views
Ukraine is creating a “small” air defense command, which will be headed by Colonel Yevhen Khliebnikov
03:19 PM • 12767 views
Ukraine protests to Hungary over false statements about election interference
Exclusive
03:18 PM • 15689 views
The end of the old Western model: why Britain is restarting relations with China
Exclusive
02:57 PM • 12304 views
Dollar or euro: which has a greater impact on prices in Ukraine, and which is better to choose for foreign currency savings
January 28, 02:19 PM • 23881 views
New restrictions are being introduced due to increased enemy attacks on trains: which regions will be affected
January 28, 11:48 AM • 23645 views
The GUR exposed over 60 vessels of the "shadow fleet" of Russia, Iran, and Venezuela transporting sanctioned oil
Exclusive
January 28, 10:05 AM • 27582 views
Escaping the cold: which warm countries do Ukrainian tourists most often choose in winter?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
0.9m/s
93%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Sikorski urged Musk to limit Starlink for Russians: he exploded with insultsJanuary 28, 10:45 AM • 19412 views
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statementsJanuary 28, 10:59 AM • 30832 views
"I'm shocked myself": Bohdan Yusypchuk announced his wedding in the USAPhotoJanuary 28, 11:44 AM • 5780 views
Life imprisonment for crimes against his own children: a man in Volyn was sentenced for years of sexual abuseJanuary 28, 12:12 PM • 3762 views
Honored Artist of Ukraine Tamara Plashenko has died: the actress's son revealed the cause of his star mother's deathJanuary 28, 12:30 PM • 12966 views
Publications
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statementsJanuary 28, 10:59 AM • 30997 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 61024 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 88718 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 68179 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 86728 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Musician
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
China
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tender words for a husband-defender: how Alyona Omargalieva congratulated Tamerlan on his birthday06:25 PM • 3146 views
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 36667 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 35292 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 41999 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 44677 views
Actual
Social network
Heating
Technology
The Diplomat
Starlink

US Cyber Chief Uploaded Sensitive Data to Public ChatGPT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

Acting CISA Director Madhu Gottumukkala inadvertently leaked government materials by uploading them to OpenAI's public chatbot. The incident occurred after receiving exclusive permission to use ChatGPT, which is blocked for other DHS employees.

US Cyber Chief Uploaded Sensitive Data to Public ChatGPT

Madhu Gottumukkala, acting director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), has become the subject of an internal investigation after an unintentional leak of government materials. The top official, responsible for protecting federal networks from hackers, uploaded documents marked "for official use only" to the public version of OpenAI's chatbot. This was reported by Politico, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred after Gottumukkala received exclusive permission to use ChatGPT, which is officially blocked for other Department of Homeland Security (DHS) employees. In August 2025, cybersecurity sensors recorded several automatic alerts about the transfer of confidential information outside the federal network. Although the files were not classified, they contained details of government contracts that are not subject to disclosure.

Denmark accuses Russia of cyberattacks on water utility, leaving homes without water19.12.25, 20:17 • 4546 views

Any data entered into the public version of ChatGPT becomes the property of OpenAI and can be used to train the model or provide answers to other users. This creates a direct threat of strategic information leaking into the hands of foreign intelligence services, particularly China or Russia. Currently, high-ranking DHS officials, including chief lawyers and IT directors, are assessing the damage caused to national security.

Political implications and past scandals

CISA confirmed the use of the AI tool, but stated that it was "short-term and limited" within the framework of President Trump's executive order on government modernization. At the same time, anonymous sources in the agency claim that the head abused the privilege granted to him.

SBU neutralized over 14,000 cyberattacks on Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war26.01.26, 17:42 • 2876 views

This is not the first incident involving Madhu Gottumukkala:

  • Polygraph failure: it was previously reported that the official failed a lie detector test as part of a counterintelligence check.
    • Personnel conflicts: last week, Gottumukkala tried to fire CISA's Chief Information Officer Robert Costello, who was involved in the investigation of the ChatGPT incident.

      Despite criticism and calls for disciplinary action, Gottumukkala remains in office, as the appointment of a permanent head of the agency is currently blocked in the Senate.

      UK establishes Government Cyber Unit to protect against large-scale cyberattacks - SZR11.01.26, 23:00 • 3985 views

      Stepan Haftko

      News of the WorldTechnologies
      Russian propaganda
      Technology
      United States Department of Homeland Security
      OpenAI
      ChatGPT
      United States Senate
      Donald Trump
      China
      United States