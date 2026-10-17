Billy Joel said that doctors had forbidden him from performing and driving

Legendary American singer and songwriter Billy Joel, known for the hits "Piano Man" and "Uptown Girl," spoke about the serious restrictions imposed by doctors due to his health condition. The 77-year-old musician can no longer perform onstage or drive a car. Female First reports this, writes UNN.

Details

According to Joel, doctors have forbidden him from returning to concert activities. Because of the restrictions, he also decided to sell off his collection of motorcycles, which he had been passionate about for many years.

For the musician, this became a significant change to his usual lifestyle. Joel performed before audiences of tens of thousands for decades, and his concerts remained popular even after he stopped actively working on new albums.

What is known about the singer’s health problems

In 2025, the singer was diagnosed with normal-pressure hydrocephalus—a condition in which excess cerebrospinal fluid accumulates in the ventricles of the brain. It can affect balance, memory, vision, and hearing.

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In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Joel explained that loud sound, lighting, and physical exertion during concerts can worsen his condition. According to the musician, a neurologist compared the impact of each performance on his body to a concussion.

The artist previously underwent surgery to have a special shunt implanted, after which he noticed improvements in his memory and coordination. Despite his current restrictions, Joel hopes to return to the stage, but the final decision will depend on the results of further medical examinations.

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