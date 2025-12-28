$41.930.00
Bilateral meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump concluded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

The meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States lasted over two hours. Currently, the presidents are holding a video conference with European leaders.

Bilateral meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump concluded

The meeting between the presidents of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the USA, Donald Trump, has concluded, UNN reports. 

The meeting lasted over two hours.

Currently, according to Western media, the presidents are holding a video conference with European leaders.

Recall

The meeting of the heads of state was dedicated to discussing the peace plan. As Zelenskyy stated, representatives of Ukraine and the USA have already discussed 90% of the peace plan.

On the eve of the meeting, Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine had made many different compromises to achieve peace.

Earlier, citing Zelenskyy's words, the media published one of the possible 20-point peace agreement options, which, in particular, provides for the guarantee of Ukraine's sovereignty, its non-nuclear status, joint operation of the ZNPP with the USA, and a free economic zone in Donbas.

Yevhen Tsarenko

