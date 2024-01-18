Biden says overwhelming majority of US Congress supports aid to Ukraine - Vloomberg

US President Joe Biden said that the overwhelming majority of the Congress supports the provision of aid to Ukraine, and that the fact that some block its provision could be a disaster, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

The question is whether a small minority is going to keep it (aid to Ukraine - ed.), which would be a disaster - Joe Biden said.

The report said that Biden spoke positively about his meeting with congressional leaders today and said that lawmakers had overcome obstacles to a deal. He also noted that the "overwhelming majority" of members support assistance to Ukraine.

Today, Biden met with congressional leaders to discuss urgent aid to Ukraine, including air defense and artillery.

