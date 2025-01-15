Biden removed Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism, so the country will release more than 550 prisoners

Following US President Joe Biden's announcement to remove Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism, the country announced that it would release 553 prisoners, including arrested protesters and other political prisoners.

This was reported by France24, UNN.

The White House said that in one of his last official statements before the inauguration of Donald Trump, US President Joe Biden removed Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.However, this decision is likely to be reversed by Trump, who during his first presidency restored Cuba's status as a state sponsor of terrorism.

The assessment has been completed, and we have no information to confirm that Cuba is a state sponsor of terrorism - said a senior Biden administration official.

The official also added that the agreement was made with the help of the Catholic Church to free political prisoners in Cuba and those who were detained unjustly.

Family members of the imprisoned protesters supported this statement, including Liset Fonseca, the mother of 41-year-old Roberto Perez, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

In July 2021, Roberto Perez, along with thousands of other Cubans, took part in anti-government protests that took place in response to power outages and a sharp rise in food prices.

All the mothers of prisoners want our children to be free and not suffer, not to be in the hell that is the prisons in Cuba. They should not have been in prison - Fonseca said.

According to official Cuban data, about 500 people were sentenced to 25 years in prison for participating in the rally, but human rights groups and the US Embassy claim that the number is closer to 1,000.

