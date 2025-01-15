Biden removed Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism, so the country will release more than 550 prisoners

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 123058 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 113486 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 121510 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 123041 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 152733 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107425 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 150726 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104105 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113705 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117077 views

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 106473 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 134987 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 104350 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 111438 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 109190 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 123079 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 152749 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 150739 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 180186 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 169647 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 109190 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 111438 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 134987 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 128877 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 146541 views
Biden removed Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism, so the country will release more than 550 prisoners

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23297 views

Biden removed Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism before the end of his presidency. In return, Cuba agreed to release 553 prisoners, including political prisoners and participants in the 2021 protests.

Following US President Joe Biden's announcement to remove Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism, the country announced that it would release 553 prisoners, including arrested protesters and other political prisoners.

This was reported by France24, UNN.

Details [1

The White House said that in one of his last official statements before the inauguration of Donald Trump, US President Joe Biden removed Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.However, this decision is likely to be reversed by Trump, who during his first presidency restored Cuba's status as a state sponsor of terrorism.

The assessment has been completed, and we have no information to confirm that Cuba is a state sponsor of terrorism

- said a senior Biden administration official.

The official also added that the agreement was made with the help of the Catholic Church to free political prisoners in Cuba and those who were detained unjustly.

Family members of the imprisoned protesters supported this statement, including Liset Fonseca, the mother of 41-year-old Roberto Perez, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

In July 2021, Roberto Perez, along with thousands of other Cubans, took part in anti-government protests that took place in response to  power outages and a sharp rise in food prices.

All the mothers of prisoners want our children to be free and not suffer, not to be in the hell that is the prisons in Cuba. They should not have been in prison

- Fonseca said.

According to official Cuban data, about 500 people were sentenced to 25 years in prison for participating in the rally, but human rights groups and the US Embassy claim that the number is closer to 1,000.

Recall 

Earlier, UNN wrote that the Biden administration plans to remove Cuba from the list of state sponsors of terrorism as part of the agreement on the release of political prisoners. This decision may be canceled after the inauguration of the new US president.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
cubaCuba
white-houseWhite House
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden

