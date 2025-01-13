Biden believes that during his term, the United States has become stronger, and its enemies are under pressure

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 122997 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 113450 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 121473 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 123008 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 152683 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 107415 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 150693 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104105 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113705 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117077 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 106430 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 134923 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 104308 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 111371 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 109115 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 122997 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 152683 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 150693 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 180148 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 169612 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 109115 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 111371 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 134923 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 128854 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 146519 views
Biden believes that during his term, the United States has become stronger, and its enemies are under pressure

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27503 views

The US President announced the strengthening of American positions by strengthening alliances and putting pressure on adversaries. Biden emphasized the growth of US influence in the diplomatic, military, and economic dimensions.

U.S. President Joe Biden said that his administration is handing over a powerful position to the new one, as the United States has more friends, more powerful alliances, and opponents are feeling the pressure. Biden said this in his final speech, UNN reports.

Details

My administration is handing over a very powerful position to the new one. America has more friends, more powerful alliances, and our adversaries are feeling the pressure. The United States plays a key role, uniting countries, setting an example. The American economy is the strongest now and is in a stronger position to defeat any competitor in the future

- Biden said.

He noted that the United States needs to continue to unite countries to confront China, to ensure that Putin's war ends fairly.

He also emphasized that under his presidency, Washington has increased its power in all dimensions-diplomatic, military, technological, and economic.

Recall

In his closing remarks, US President Joe Biden said that when russian dictator vladimir putin invaded Ukraine, he thought he would conquer Kyiv in three days, but since then, Biden has been in the center of Kyiv, not Putin.

Biden: “putin thought he would take over Ukraine in three days, but I was in the center of Kyiv, not him”13.01.25, 22:30 • 25600 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

