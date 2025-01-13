Biden believes that during his term, the United States has become stronger, and its enemies are under pressure

U.S. President Joe Biden said that his administration is handing over a powerful position to the new one, as the United States has more friends, more powerful alliances, and opponents are feeling the pressure. Biden said this in his final speech, UNN reports.

My administration is handing over a very powerful position to the new one. America has more friends, more powerful alliances, and our adversaries are feeling the pressure. The United States plays a key role, uniting countries, setting an example. The American economy is the strongest now and is in a stronger position to defeat any competitor in the future - Biden said.

He noted that the United States needs to continue to unite countries to confront China, to ensure that Putin's war ends fairly.

He also emphasized that under his presidency, Washington has increased its power in all dimensions-diplomatic, military, technological, and economic.

In his closing remarks, US President Joe Biden said that when russian dictator vladimir putin invaded Ukraine, he thought he would conquer Kyiv in three days, but since then, Biden has been in the center of Kyiv, not Putin.

