Biathletes bring Ukraine the first gold of European Youth Olympic Festival 2025

Ukrainian biathletes Viktoriya Khvostenko and Taras Tarasyuk became champions of the XVII Winter European Youth Olympic Festival - 2025 in Georgia, bringing Ukraine the first gold medal of the competition, UNN reports, citing data from the NOC of Ukraine.

Details

This is how the single mixed relay, the second discipline within the 2025 UEFA EURO Games, ended in Bakuriani, Georgia.

Throughout the entire course, two teams fought for leadership - Ukraine and the Czech Republic. The Ukrainian team was represented by Victoria Khvostenko and Taras Tarasyuk.

The medal was determined only at the final shooting, when the representatives of the Czech Republic and Ukraine arrived at the firing line. Taras Tarasiuk closed five targets with two additional rounds, while his opponent needed all three additional rounds to do so.

The Ukrainian crossed the finish line first, celebrating the victory with his partner with a score of 40:20.7. The Ukrainian duo was the best in terms of shooting quality - only three additional rounds for 40 targets.

"This is the first gold medal of the 2025 UEFA EURO and the third medal for the Ukrainian national team in general," the NOC noted.

The Czech team won the silver medal with a lag of +16.8. The Italian team took bronze (+1:00.6).

