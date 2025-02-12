Biathletes bring Ukraine the first gold of European Youth Olympic Festival 2025

ukenru
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 26159 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 67196 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 90972 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 110473 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 87250 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 120628 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101783 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113155 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116795 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 155558 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 100348 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 71383 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 41406 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100778 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 66162 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 110473 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 120628 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 155558 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 146027 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 178286 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 66162 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 100778 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 135003 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136911 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 165059 views
Biathletes bring Ukraine the first gold of European Youth Olympic Festival 2025

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29683 views

Viktoriia Khvostenko and Taras Tarasiuk won the single mixed relay with a score of 40:20.7. The Ukrainian duo showed the best shooting, using only 3 additional rounds for 40 targets.

Ukrainian biathletes Viktoriya Khvostenko and Taras Tarasyuk became champions of the XVII Winter European Youth Olympic Festival - 2025 in Georgia, bringing Ukraine the first gold medal of the competition, UNN reports, citing data from the NOC of Ukraine.

Details

This is how the single mixed relay, the second discipline within the 2025 UEFA EURO Games, ended in Bakuriani, Georgia.

Throughout the entire course, two teams fought for leadership - Ukraine and the Czech Republic. The Ukrainian team was represented by Victoria Khvostenko and Taras Tarasyuk.

The medal was determined only at the final shooting, when the representatives of the Czech Republic and Ukraine arrived at the firing line. Taras Tarasiuk closed five targets with two additional rounds, while his opponent needed all three additional rounds to do so.

The Ukrainian crossed the finish line first, celebrating the victory with his partner with a score of 40:20.7. The Ukrainian duo was the best in terms of shooting quality - only three additional rounds for 40 targets.

"This is the first gold medal of the 2025 UEFA EURO and the third medal for the Ukrainian national team in general," the NOC noted.

The Czech team won the silver medal with a lag of +16.8. The Italian team took bronze (+1:00.6).

Short track speed skater Khokhelko wins first medal for Ukraine at the 2025 European Youth Olympic Festival10.02.25, 11:42 • 22674 views

Julia Shramko

Sports
czech-republicCzech Republic
italyItaly
ukraineUkraine
hruziia-krainaGeorgia

